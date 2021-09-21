CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fire, Smoke Seen on Caesars Superdome Roof Ahead of Saints' Return

By Kelley Ekert
NBC Chicago
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFire, smoke seen on Caesars Superdome roof ahead of Saints' return originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. A fire broke out on the roof of the Caesars Superdome roof on Tuesday afternoon in New Orleans. Black smoke was spotted billowing from the New Orleans Saints' stadium around 1:40 p.m. ET....

milwaukeesun.com

Fire on roof of Superdome controlled

New Orleans firefighters battled a three-alarm blaze on the roof of the Superdome on Tuesday afternoon. One worker sustained non-life-threatening burns and was taken to a local hospital for treatment, the New Orleans Fire Department said in a news release. Flames and black smoke were seen billowing from the arena...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WFAA

Caesars Superdome fire caused by pressure washer igniting

NEW ORLEANS — A three-alarm fire broke out at the Caesar's Superdome on Tuesday shortly after noon when a piece of power-washing equipment caught fire causing it to spread to a small corner of the bottom of the roof and into insulation in a rain gutter. Smoke and fire could...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
USA Today

Superdome roof fire not expected to impact Week 4 Saints-Giants game

Good news: no one was seriously injured in Tuesday’s roof fire at the Caesars Superdome, though one worker was taken to a nearby hospital with minor burns. They were part of a crew cleaning the building’s 10-acre roof with gas-powered pressure washers, one of which is suspected to have sparked and caught fire. With the Superdome partnering to a new sponsor this offseason, the roof will be repainted once it’s clean.
chatsports.com

Videos Appear to Show Roof of Saints' Superdome on Fire

The roof of the New Orleans Saints' Caesars Superdome caught fire Tuesday, according to videos circulating on social media. My dad still works in Downtown NO. Apparently the Superdome is now on fire pic.twitter.com/7MijgwaRb7. The New Orleans Fire Department says it is in the process of responding to the fire....
NFL
chatsports.com

Caesars Superdome roof catches fire amid pressure washing

BREAKING: Smoke and flames can be seen from @CaesarsDome right now. Emergency crews are heading to the scene now @wdsu pic.twitter.com/cRA305IRZJ. — Christina Watkins (@CWatkinsWDSU) September 21, 2021. This is bad. The New Orleans Fire Department responded to a two-alarm fire at the Caesars Superdome on Tuesday after the stadium’s...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
