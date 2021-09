During the week of All Out 2021, AEW put on episodes of Dynamite, Dark, Dark Elevation, and Rampage, as well as the pay-per-view itself. That’s a lot. AEW are to the point where they have a wrestling show nearly every day. Now, I know what you might be thinking: “Actually, you don’t have to watch all of it. Just watch what you want.” Yes, that is true. However, it may be a bit more problematic than that due to AEW’s style of booking. Let’s break it down.

TV SHOWS ・ 14 DAYS AGO