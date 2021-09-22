Column: Words of comfort
I never thought it would be in my lifetime that I would witness the times in which we are living. I grew up in church and remember hearing sermons preached about the end times and how treacherous things of this world would become. We cannot all agree on much, but we can all agree that the state of this world and even our country is suffering greatly. The Bible talks about the end times and how horrible things will become. I believe we are living now in those times.www.waxahachiesun.com
Comments / 0