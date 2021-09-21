Health Dept. Confirms 3 COVID-19 Related Deaths

WILCOE, W.Va – With a heavy heart, the McDowell County Health Department has confirmed today the deaths of 3 residents from complications related to COVID-19. “This is our 32nd, 33rd, and 34th deaths in McDowell County. We extend our heartfelt sympathies to the patients’ family and friends. This is a tragic development in this outbreak and the McDowell County Health Department continues to ask all citizens to help slow down the spread of the disease and to protect those at greatest risk by following the guidelines,” said Health Department officials Tuesday.