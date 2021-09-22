Downtown Dallas, Inc. presents "Passage"

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Downtown Dallas, Inc. will present an interactive art piece called "Passage," an immersive, minimalist, contemplative, and interactive artwork that explores the emotional connections we develop with light and sound. The concept of the artwork takes root in the definition of the word passage itself: the act of moving through or past something on the way from one place to another, and also the process of transition from one state to another in a temporal dimension.