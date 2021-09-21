Regular exercise may hinder weight loss says new research but I disagree – here's why
Most people not unreasonably believe that doing exercise = weight loss and not doing exercise = weight gain. Sadly, real life is not so simple, and some recent research suggests that cardio workouts in particular can actually make it harder to lose weight. However, although this is seemingly solid research that draws an interesting conclusion, I don't see it as a reason to despair and give up exercise. Rather it gives an insight into the best ways to lose weight and keep it off.www.t3.com
Comments / 0