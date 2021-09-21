CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Weight Loss

Regular exercise may hinder weight loss says new research but I disagree – here's why

By Matt Kollat
T3.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMost people not unreasonably believe that doing exercise = weight loss and not doing exercise = weight gain. Sadly, real life is not so simple, and some recent research suggests that cardio workouts in particular can actually make it harder to lose weight. However, although this is seemingly solid research that draws an interesting conclusion, I don't see it as a reason to despair and give up exercise. Rather it gives an insight into the best ways to lose weight and keep it off.

www.t3.com

Comments / 0

Related
spring.org.uk

The Common Vitamin That Doubles Weight Loss

Study participants lost weight without dieting or making other lifestyle changes. Taking a vitamin D supplement is repeatedly linked to weight loss by studies. People taking vitamin D lose weight without dieting or making other lifestyle changes. Adding in dieting and exercise can help to boost weight loss even more.
WEIGHT LOSS
EatThis

Never Take Your Vitamin D Without Eating This, Dietitian Says

The act of taking a multivitamin or a small handful of supplements feels like such a self-care victory each day. That may be especially true if you count Vitamin D as part of your regimen, since it delivers so many benefits for staying healthy right now. However, says one registered dietitian, if you're not pairing your Vitamin D supplement with an important group of foods, you're probably not enabling your body to fully absorb the vitamin's vast benefits.
NUTRITION
LiveScience

Are exercise bikes good for weight loss?

We use exercise bikes in gyms, hotels, and even at home. They're an exercise staple for many fitness-conscious people, but are exercise bikes good for weight loss? Cycling is certainly a good option for anyone looking for a new way to work out; the activity can have an effect on muscle mass and basal metabolic rate (BMR) – the calories you burn when the body is at rest, not exercising. In fact, a study from the Medical and Science in Sports and Exercise journal revealed that just 30-45 minutes of cycling could boost your BMR and keep it raised for most of the day.
WEIGHT LOSS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Exercise#Hinder#Weight Gain#Calories#Bmr#Bmi#Digital Fitness#Fitbit#Apple Watch
TIME

The Calorie Fallacy: Why Counting Calories Isn’t an Effective Weight-Loss Strategy

You can say one thing for Professor Mark Haub: He knows how to make a lesson stick. Haub, who teaches nutrition at Kansas State University, wanted to prove to his students that weight loss is simply about calories. So, for 10 weeks, the professor proceeded to eat an 1,800-calorie diet consisting of a Twinkie every three hours. He also dined on Doritos, Little Debbies, sugary cereal and other junk food.
WEIGHT LOSS
Birmingham Star

Weight loss may reverse heart disease risks: Study

Washington [US], September 28 (ANI): According to a new study, major weight loss may reverse most of the cardiovascular risks associated with obesity. The cross-sectional study of the US adult population was presented at the Annual Meeting of the European Association for the Study of Diabetes (EASD), which is being held online this year from September 27 to October 1.
WEIGHT LOSS
Shropshire Star

Exercise may contribute to narrowing of arteries, research suggests

Calcium is a sign of how much fatty build-up (plaque) is contained within the arteries. Exercise may lead to a hardening of the arteries that is linked to a higher risk of heart attack – but the benefits of being active still outweigh the risk, research suggests. A new study...
WORKOUTS
biospace.com

Study: The Key to Weight Loss May Lie in Your Gut

A new study on weight loss suggests that, apart from body mass index (BMI), the likelihood that a person will fail or succeed at shedding the pounds is linked to the genetic makeup of one's gut microbiome. Researchers from the Institute for Systems Biology (ISB) observed 105 people who were...
WEIGHT LOSS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Weight Loss
NewsBreak
Workouts
southfloridareporter.com

Obesity And Weight Loss: Why Overall Calorie Intake May Not Be So Important

There is significant consensus in the scientific community that environmental factors, especially the easy availability of highly processed foods and sedentary lifestyles, have contributed to increasing obesity rates. However, there is much disagreement about how these environmental factors contribute to weight gain. According to the predominant energy balance model (EBM),...
WEIGHT LOSS
POPSUGAR

Is Millet Good For Weight Loss? Here's What Dietitians Want You to Know About This Overlooked Grain

Millet isn't just for birds! While not as popular as rice, oats, or quinoa, millet is also in the whole grain family (although it's technically a seed), that was originally cultivated thousands of years ago in Asia. With a corn-like flavor, and a similar fluffy texture to couscous, millet is gluten-free, so it makes it a great option for those with an allergy or sensitivity. But is it good to eat if you're trying to lose weight?
STAMFORD, CT
MedicalXpress

Researchers studying diet composition, with no weight loss, to treat Type 2 diabetes

A clinical trial now enrolling at the University of Alabama at Birmingham is taking an unusual approach to help patients with Type 2 diabetes. Instead of medications, the study is using diet alone to improve blood sugar control and remodel the body "by re-partitioning energy away from metabolically harmful lipid stores," said Barbara Gower, Ph.D., professor in the Department of Nutrition Sciences.
WEIGHT LOSS
verywellfit.com

Researchers Suggest It’s What You Eat, Not How Much, That Leads to Weight Loss

Although calories still matter, researchers suggest food choices may be a major driver of weight loss. Highly glycemic foods can cause hormone changes that send constant hunger signals to the brain. One strategy that can help is focusing on pairing these foods with protein and healthy fats, a dietitian advises.
DIETS
psychologytoday.com

Why You Don't Always Lose Weight With Exercise

Energy expenditure and physical effort are not linearly related in the human body. Our bodies evolved compensatory mechanisms to balance the energy required to exercise with the energy available for key biological processes. The body automatically compensates during exercise and holds back at least 25 percent of the calories we...
WEIGHT LOSS
Southlake Style

Why Does Muscle Really Matter For Weight Loss?

One of the most common approaches to weight loss is “going on a diet” to reduce calorie intake. Anyone who goes on a calorie reduction plan to lose weight has the potential to end up with about 50% of the weight loss occurring within their muscle mass, which is an absolute tragedy.
WEIGHT LOSS
RunnersWorld

Regularly Logging Miles Helped This Mom of 3 Maintain a 40-Pound Weight Loss

I have always had a hard time appreciating who I am, and as I got older, that didn’t change. I would put on the façade that I didn’t care what others thought, when in reality, it was all I could think about. I enjoyed the outdoors and being active, but not exercising. I never wanted to challenge myself out of fear of failing.
WEIGHT LOSS
EatThis

The #1 Drink for Faster Weight Loss, Says Dietitian

You already know that water, pure, unadulterated H2O, is the best beverage on the planet for good health and for weight loss, too. One of the ways water supports weight loss is by satisfying your appetite. Since the same part of your brain interprets both hunger and thirst signals, it's easy for your brain to mix up those feelings and make you confuse hunger for thirst.
DIETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy