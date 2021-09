Syria’s top diplomat on Monday said its doors are open for the safe return of refugees, accusing Western countries of taking advantage of the suffering of Syrians while pretending to care for their well-being.Speaking in New York to the United Nations General Assembly Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad also called for the withdrawal of U.S. and Turkish troops from his war-ravaged nation, pledging to drive them out from Syria sooner or later. He also said Syrian armed forces would continue fighting “terrorists” — the Syrian government’s catch-all word for its opponents — until every part of Syria is once...

WORLD ・ 1 DAY AGO