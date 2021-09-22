CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Clemson, SC

Lyn J. Dixon

tigernet.com
 7 days ago

I find it funny these days when coaches discipline a kid, bench a kid, a kid transfers from a program etc., it has become because of favoritism, not nurturing, and even sometimes racial or sexist, etc. if there is a skin color or gender difference between the coach and the kid....especially if the kid looks like us, is same gender as us, etc. Then you have the win at all costs types who long for the Danny years with 25% grad rates and team 1.8 GPA'S..... However, the funny part is that most of the people yelling about this look back with fondness when they tell stories of getting their ##### tore up by Mama, and hardass demanding disciplinarian coaches and teachers they had as kids, etc., who changed their lives and taught them something. Some adults are a bigger part of the problem than young people. Accountability and discipline never go out of style. Hypocrisy should. I'll take Dabo and his culture, accountability, discipline over any other culture and coach in the nation. Lyn J is a SENIOR....you are still about you before team? Bye. Call me a fossil. Discipline, accountability, team still matter. Hypocrisy doesn't.

www.tigernet.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Clemson, SC
Sports
State
Georgia State
City
Clemson, SC
NBC News

Biden cancels Chicago trip amid tensions over legislative agenda

President Joe Biden canceled his trip to Chicago this week and stay in Washington to haggle with lawmakers over the administration's two large legislative priorities, a White House official told NBC News on Tuesday. “In meetings and calls over the weekend and through today, President Biden has been engaging with...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dabo
Person
Kirby Smart
Person
Justin Fields
Person
Trevor Lawrence
The Associated Press

Britney Spears hearing may mean freedom from court or father

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Judge Brenda Penny has been the calm eye of the storm surrounding Britney Spears and the conservatorship that controls her life. The Los Angeles Superior Court Judge has thus far been able to act more as a caretaker than a dictator in the case, but at a potentially pivotal hearing on Wednesday afternoon, she will be pressed to make major decisions on whether to keep Spears’ father on as her conservator, or whether to end the conservatorship altogether.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy