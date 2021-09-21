CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wichita, KS

$10K reward offered in search for sexually violent offender who escaped from Larned State Hospital

By KWCH Staff
Wave 3
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The U.S. Marshals are offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the capture of a a convicted sex offender who, on June 30, escaped from a state mental hospital in Larned. Investigators believe John Freeman Colt, 42, planned his escape for several months, obtaining a replica of a staff ID badge and dress clothes. The U.S. Marshals Service said Colt was able to convince a worker that he was a new doctor and needed help finding his way out of the hospital. Several hours passed before staff noticed Colt was missing.

www.wave3.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Britney Spears hearing may mean freedom from court or father

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Judge Brenda Penny has been the calm eye of the storm surrounding Britney Spears and the conservatorship that controls her life. The Los Angeles Superior Court Judge has thus far been able to act more as a caretaker than a dictator in the case, but at a potentially pivotal hearing on Wednesday afternoon, she will be pressed to make major decisions on whether to keep Spears’ father on as her conservator, or whether to end the conservatorship altogether.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Wichita, KS
Crime & Safety
City
Larned, KS
City
Wichita, KS
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
The Hill

Senate Democrats eye government funding bill without debt hike

Senate Democrats are trying to vote as soon as Wednesday to avert a government shutdown, as they de-link the funding from a fight over the country's borrowing limit. Senate leadership is currently checking with all 100 senators to see if anyone would block passage of the stop-gap funding measure, that would not include a suspension of the debt ceiling, as soon as Wednesday.
CONGRESS & COURTS
CNN

A North Carolina hospital system fired 175 employees who failed to follow its Covid-19 vaccination rule. Over 99% of its workers complied

(CNN) — Novant Health, a North Carolina not-for-profit system of 15 medical centers with more than 2,300 physicians, said this week it had terminated roughly 175 employees for non-compliance with its mandatory Covid-19 vaccination program. More than 99% of Novant Health team members chose compliance, company President and CEO Carl...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rape#Mental Hospital#U S Marshals Service#Larned State Hospital#U S Marshal#Cold#Usms
ABC News

Florida sues Biden administration over immigration policy

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. -- Florida filed suit against President Joe Biden's administration Tuesday claiming his immigration policy is illegal, and Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis signed an order barring state agencies from assisting with the relocation of undocumented immigrants arriving in the state. DeSantis' order authorized the Florida Department of Law Enforcement...
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy