‘ALTER EGO’ AND ‘WONDER YEARS’ DEBUT

By Staff Reports
Republic
 6 days ago

Proof that even the creepiest television can be thought-provoking arrives with “Alter Ego” (9 p.m., Fox, TV-PG), a new singing competition. A bit of “Cyrano de Bergerac” by way of digital technology, “Ego” allows talented singers to perform without ever being seen. For reasons unique to each contestant, they have chosen to sing backstage, out of sight and covered with the gizmos that allow their motions to be represented by a digital avatar.

#The Wonder Years#Alter Ego#Nbc#Mtv#Disney#Abc#Chicago Med Lrb#Pbs#Chicago Fire#Rio Bravo#Tcm#Cbs
