‘ALTER EGO’ AND ‘WONDER YEARS’ DEBUT

Singing competition shows have become very popular over the last 20 years. Recently, FOX has been leading the charge when it comes to putting a creative spin on these shows, and they’re about to take things to another level. On September 22, the network will debut an all-new series called Alter Ego. Similar to The Masked Singer, Alter Ego will feature singers who are performing in costume. This time, however, the singers will not be celebrities and the costumes will actually be digital avatars. The show is shaping up to be FOX’s next big hit and it may help usher in a new generation of shows. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about FOX’s new show, Alter Ego.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 8 DAYS AGO