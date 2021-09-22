CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Cody Rhodes Names Vince McMahon, Tony Khan In His Mt. Rushmore Of Pro Wrestling

Cover picture for the articleAEW EVP Cody Rhodes recently answered a bunch of fan questions in a Bleacher Report AMA session. When asked to name his Mt. Rushmore of pro wrestling, Rhodes picked WWE Chairman Vince McMahon, AEW President Tony Khan, Dusty Rhodes and The Rock. He didn’t go into the specifics about his picks.

Cody Rhodes
Sherri Martel
Vince Mcmahon
Brandi Rhodes
Madusa
Tony Khan
Mae Young
