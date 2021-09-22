Cody Rhodes Names Vince McMahon, Tony Khan In His Mt. Rushmore Of Pro Wrestling

Bryan Danielson talked about the similarities and differences between Vince McMahon and Tony Khan during an interview with WFAN. “There are huge similarities and huge differences,” he said. “I think if you were to speak and interview both of them, you would be like, ‘Wow, you couldn’t meet two more different people.’ I see a lot of similarities in them. One of the things that I think they would respect about each other is the hard work. Neither of them sleep much and because they take on so much, I think it’s incredible. One of the things that is different is communicating with them. When you first communicate with Vince McMahon, it’s very intimidating because he’s somebody who speaks deliberately. You ask him a question, he won’t answer right away, not because he’s trying to impose his will or anything like that, just because he doesn’t want to give you a thoughtless response. When you talk to Tony, you can feel Tony’s excitement. I don’t remember meeting Tony, but we had met several years ago, probably like a, ‘Oh, hi.’ When I was walking about before All Out, Tony is like, ‘BRYAN IT’S SO GREAT TO SEE YOU!’ Gives me a big hug and literally right before I’m to go out, ‘BRYAN! LET’S GOOOO!’ It was wild.”

