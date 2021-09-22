CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Los Angeles, CA

LA County Increases Water Usage As State Drought Conditions Worsen

By 10 hours ago
cbslocal.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDifficult drought conditions are being felt across the state. However, a new report shows parts of Los Angeles actually increased water usage.

losangeles.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
cbslocal.com

Pasadena Implements COVID Vaccine Mandate For Bars, Large Outdoor Events

PASADENA (CBSLA) – The city of Pasadena is following suit with Los Angeles County by mandating people be vaccinated against COVID-19 or test negative in order to enter bars or attend mega-events. Under the health order issued Monday, proof of vaccination or a negative test within 72 hours will be...
PASADENA, CA
CBS LA

Los Angeles County Gas Prices Hit New 2021 High

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — With more people returning to school and work, something else has made a pre-pandemic comeback – high gas prices. The average price of a gallon of regular, self-serve gasoline is now $4.41, the highest its hit this year. Gas prices in Los Angeles County have gone up more than a dollar since January, and have risen 1.3 cents in just the past five days. In Orange County, there hasn’t been a change in recent days, but overall, prices there have also gone up $1.15 since the start of the year. The price of gas in the Inland Empire is...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

LA County Health Says Daily COVID-19 Infection Rates Showing Slight Decrease

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – On Saturday, the LA County Department of Public Health reported that daily rates of infection continue to decrease slightly. Officials said the data gave some reassurance that higher vaccination rates and safety precautions at Labor Day celebrations helped avert the usual increase in cases experienced after major holidays. The department reported 1,602 new infections and 29 additional deaths related to the coronavirus Saturday, bringing the total deaths to 25,999. Currently, 947 people are hospitalized for the virus. Case Rate in LA County Continues to Decrease While Deaths Approach Another Grim Milestone – 29 New Deaths and 1,602 New Confirmed Cases of #COVID19 in Los Angeles County. Click https://t.co/JG4LScz5Pe for More Information. pic.twitter.com/IAXWTTXEQD — LA Public Health (@lapublichealth) September 25, 2021 (© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Los Angeles County, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Government
Local
California Government
Los Angeles, CA
Government
KTLA

L.A. County escaped post-Labor Day coronavirus surge, but officials continue to urge residents to get vaccinated

Los Angeles County appears to have avoided a coronavirus surge associated with Labor Day, with officials hailing an ongoing reduction in weekly coronavirus cases, which have fallen to their lowest level since mid-July. “Higher vaccination rates and safety precautions at Labor Day celebrations helped avert the usual increase in cases we experience after major holidays,” […]
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
fox9.com

St. Paul lifts drought watering mandates as conditions improve

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - Drought watering restrictions in St. Paul put in place over the summer have been lifted. Officials say that rainfall in recent weeks and cooler fall-like temperatures have allowed for the switch. But, while the mandates have been lifted, the city is still encouraging residents to take steps to limit their water use.
SAINT PAUL, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drought#Water Usage
actionnewsnow.com

People struggling with drought in Butte County can get free water

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - Butte County is offering help to people struggling because of the drought emergency. Butte County opened a water fill station allowing people to come and get free water. The county's partnered with Cal Water and its treatment facilities to provide water. There is a meter that...
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
Laist.com

Californians Haven't Cut Their Water Usage Enough This Year

LAist relies on your reader support, not paywalls. Freely accessible local news is vital. Please power our reporters and help keep us independent with a donation today during our fall member drive. This summer, Gov. Gavin Newsom asked Californians to cut water usage by 15% because of the drought, but...
POLITICS
Mercury News

Californians falling far short on water conservation as drought worsens

Facing a severe and deepening drought, California received its first report card for water conservation on Tuesday. The news wasn’t good. Driven by a lack of conservation in Southern California, the state’s largest cities and water districts cut statewide urban water use by just 1.8% in July compared to July 2020 — far short of Gov. Gavin Newsom’s call for a 15% statewide voluntary reduction.
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Newsbug.info

LA County juvenile halls are ‘unsuitable for the confinement of youth,’ state board finds

LOS ANGELES — Both of Los Angeles County’s juvenile halls are unsuitable to house young people, a state agency that monitors such facilities has found. The unanimous vote Thursday by the Board of State and Community Corrections gives the county 60 days to either remediate the violations or remove young people from the Barry J. Nidorf Juvenile Hall in Sylmar and Central Juvenile Hall in Boyle Heights.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Dog Flu Spreading Quickly Across LA County

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A warning for dog owners — canine influenza, or dog flu, has been spreading quickly across Los Angeles County. Whether it’s at a dog park or doggie daycare center, some dogs are getting loud and debilitating coughs. There have been dozens of confirmed cases in Los Angeles County and hundreds more suspected cases. Dr. Julio Lopez with the Encino Veterinary Center said dogs get the flu just like people do, by interacting with other dogs in group and social settings along with indoor settings. Some basic symptoms of dog flu can include coughing and sneezing. other symptoms include extreme lethargy, not having enough energy and decreased appetite. If owners think their dogs are sick, Lopez suggests contacting your vet to alert them. “Depending on how the conversation goes, they may advise you to come into the practice,” he said. “Other times, if your dog is doing all right, they may actually advise you to stay at home and monitor for a few more days.” Lopez said the dog flu has been around for a few years and there hasn’t been a case of a human being infected with the strain of dog flu.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Fox40

Amador County water officials ask customers to cut usage by 20%

AMADOR COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — At first glance at the north fork of the Mokelumne River, the water supply looks healthy for Amador County, but some waterways like Sutter Creek sit dry. “We tell everybody to make every drop count. That always applies, but even more so right now,” explained...
AMADOR COUNTY, CA
Petaluma 360

Amid worsening drought, Petaluma tightens restrictions on water use

The Petaluma City Council this week declared a drought emergency, ratcheting up restrictions on residents’ water use in the city’s latest effort to conserve the region’s dwindling water resources. In a 6-1 vote late Monday night, the council approved a resolution for the Stage 4 emergency. The move calls for...
PETALUMA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy