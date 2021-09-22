LA County Increases Water Usage As State Drought Conditions Worsen

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A warning for dog owners — canine influenza, or dog flu, has been spreading quickly across Los Angeles County. Whether it’s at a dog park or doggie daycare center, some dogs are getting loud and debilitating coughs. There have been dozens of confirmed cases in Los Angeles County and hundreds more suspected cases. Dr. Julio Lopez with the Encino Veterinary Center said dogs get the flu just like people do, by interacting with other dogs in group and social settings along with indoor settings. Some basic symptoms of dog flu can include coughing and sneezing. other symptoms include extreme lethargy, not having enough energy and decreased appetite. If owners think their dogs are sick, Lopez suggests contacting your vet to alert them. “Depending on how the conversation goes, they may advise you to come into the practice,” he said. “Other times, if your dog is doing all right, they may actually advise you to stay at home and monitor for a few more days.” Lopez said the dog flu has been around for a few years and there hasn’t been a case of a human being infected with the strain of dog flu.

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA ・ 11 DAYS AGO