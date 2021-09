LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. — Lincoln County health leaders are urging the school district to reinstate its mask mandate for students and staff. The board voted on Sept. 14 to make masks optional in schools, joining Union County as the only districts in the Charlotte region to not have a mask mandate in place. Under the new policy, students and staff are required to be in school for in-person learning unless they are COVID-19 positive or have a written quarantine order.

