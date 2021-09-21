Experience British Pub-Life vibes at HM Style Lounge and Chill Room

Our Pop Issue cover star, Emma Corrin reached peak fame just as the coronavirus was really taking over, meaning many of their career highs so far (like beating out Olivia Colman for a Golden Globe), have been experienced from behind a Zoom screen. Because of that, we have been deprived of some would-be iconic red carpet moments. For the Critics Choice Awards in March 2021 when Corrin wore a stunning Schiaparelli Haute Couture dress with an open chest embellished with three-dimensional beading, we had to settle for the photos Corrin posted on Instagram instead of those taken by paparazzi on a traditional red carpet. Whether in person or virtual, though, Corrin has proven during their short time in the spotlight, that they have a distinctly British eye for fashion, opting for large collars and all-over plaid whenever possible. And now, with the 2021 Emmy Awards coming up—for which Corrin is nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series—it’s time to give them that moment on the red carpet they deserve. In the meantime, take a look at what Corrin has shown us so far, both in real life and over Instagram.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 14 DAYS AGO