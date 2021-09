Airports can be hit or miss. Delightful and communicative staff and decent enough food to hold you over until you get to your destination can make traveling easier while confusing signs, understaffed areas, and terrible food can make a few hours at the airport feel like days of pure misery. But how can you know what you're getting yourself into before you travel? Thanks to a new study conducted by J.D. Power, which is based on customer satisfaction, we got the goods on which airports make traveling a breeze.

LIFESTYLE ・ 5 DAYS AGO