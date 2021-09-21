CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flower Mound, TX

David Bartlett Boothe

David Bartlett Boothe, born in Ft. Worth on November 10, 1957, passed away on August 27, 2021. Bart, as he was known to all, loved socializing and never met a stranger. He was the life of the party, always laughing, smiling, and yes, loud. He was a loving, giving, and dedicated husband, father, brother, and friend. He was fiercely loyal to those he loved, and his daughters meant everything to him. As a brother and friend, he was a good listener, always sharing kind words and advice while not forcing his opinions on you. He grew up in Troup, Texas, and spent his early adult life in San Antonio, Texas. He excelled and loved his work in the insurance claim field. He moved to Dallas in the early 90’s and lived in Flower Mound since 2002. He is survived by his wife Toni, daughters Hannah and Katie, brother, Jody Boothe and his wife Gina of Tyler, Texas, sister Jamie Springer and her husband Frank Springer of Overton, Texas, nephews Clint Wilson, Craig Stuart, Jackson Hefler, and other extended families. He was preceded in death by his parents Joann Boothe and James David Boothe. His was a life beautifully lived on his terms. Although our hearts are broken, he would want us to keep living our best life. We know he will be walking beside us every day. Unseen, unheard but always near, still loved, missed, but held in our hearts until we meet again.

