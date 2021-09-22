CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saratoga Springs seeks public input on marijuana shops

By Zachary Matson
Daily Gazette
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSaratoga Springs officials are seeking public input before they decide whether to prohibit certain marijuana business from operating in the city. While city commissioners offered little insight into their position on opting out of marijuana dispensaries and stores that allow on-site consumption, they received a quick reminder at Tuesday’s City Council meeting that they have until Dec. 31 to decide whether they want to prohibit either or both of the two types of businesses they have a say on.

dailygazette.com

