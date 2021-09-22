CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Justified Fascination: Richard H Kirk Of Cabaret Voltaire Interviewed

The Quietus
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDid Cabaret Voltaire lose their way when they lost Chris Watson? Far from it, they entered their imperial period... John Doran talks to Richard H Kirk. Recently Mute records released a fine Cabaret Voltaire box set. As far as this writer’s concerned, it’s good enough to make the pupil dilate and the pulse quicken. (It also costs enough to make the wallet flinch - just don’t buy it the same month as the label’s 17 disc Can vinyl box set…) It’s weighty enough to terminally floor a Thomson’s gazelle going at full stretch and well enough packaged to still play afterwards. The band’s three albums from the 1983 - 1985 period, The Crackdown, Micro-Phonies and The Covenant, The Sword And The Arm Of The Lord are included and have been remastered from original tape and are included on vinyl and CD. Likewise, the EP Drinking Gasoline is included in both formats. Also present on CD is a compilation of 12” versions and the previously unreleased instrumental album Earthshaker - the OST to an unrealised film project which contains an awesome reworking of ‘Sensoria’. Last but not least is are the two DVDs, containing a couple of live gigs, the Gasoline In Your Eye film and four promos, as well as a 40 page book.

thequietus.com

Comments / 0

Related
wearecult.rocks

Richard H. Kirk – The Original Sound Of Sheffield

❉ A tribute to the Cabaret Voltaire founder member, who died on 21 September 2021 aged 65. Whenever anyone sits down to tell the musical story of Sheffield it is impossible for the roads not to lead to one of its most influential groups, Cabaret Voltaire. Yet the band, and especially founding member and last man standing Richard H. Kirk who died yesterday, rarely get the kudos they really deserve. One of the reasons for their importance was down to the fact that they got there first.
MUSIC
The Guardian

Richard H Kirk was prolific, hungry, angry and funky to the end

It’s fairly said that Richard H Kirk revolutionised music more than once. He’ll be remembered most widely for his work in Cabaret Voltaire, the band (or as they preferred, art project) he started in 1973 with Stephen Mallinder and Chris Watson, and which laid the groundwork for electro-pop, industrial and even punk. But the Sheffield-born musician’s own electronic club music projects have a strong claim to being just as world-changing – Kirk was one of the first artists to release on local institution Warp Records, and he cemented a uniquely British bass-heavy approach to dance music. Throughout the subsequent decades, he never once stood still or looked back, making unique records to the end.
MUSIC
The Quietus

Inscriber Of The Future: Remembering Richard H. Kirk

Richard H. Kirk’s astonishing and audacious music inscribed the future in which we’re presently living, says David Stubbs, as he remembers the pioneering Cabaret Voltaire musician following his death aged 65. With Cabaret Voltaire and working alone, Richard H. Kirk, who has left us far too soon at the age...
MUSIC
Clash

New Order, Steve Albini, LoneLady Salute Richard H. Kirk

Figures across the music spectrum have paused to remember Cabaret Voltaire co-founder Richard H. Kirk. A key figure in the development of British electronic music, Richard H. Kirk forged Cabaret Voltaire - along with his co-conspirator - in the aftermath of punk. Building a fresh lexicon, songs such as 'Nag...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Derek Jarman
Person
David Byrne
Person
Ron Hardy
Person
Ian Curtis
Person
Brian Eno
Person
Chris Watson
The Quietus

Continuous Miracles: An Interview With Better Corners

Three of leftfield music’s most pioneering musicians, Valentina Magaletti, Sarah Register and Matthew Simms, speak to Patrick Clarke about their new band together Better Corners, whose debut album is released today exclusively for Quietus subscribers. Each of the three musicians who make up Better Corners, whose debut album Modern Dance...
ROCK MUSIC
undertheradarmag.com

Interviews

Lost Girls – Jenny Hval and Håvard Volden on “Menneskekollektivet” (The Extended Article) Right around the time of making Menneskekollektivet, their debut LP as Lost Girls, Jenny Hval and Håvard Volden moved from uptown Oslo to a more suburban area just outside of town, with “lots of parks,” as Hval mentions. This was March 2020, which was of course the time the COVID-19 pandemic caused everything to crash. On the question whether this normal shift in their lives made this transient period a bit easier, Hval weighs her words carefully. More.
CELEBRITIES
Telegraph

Sheffield’s own Kraftwerk: how Cabaret Voltaire and Richard H Kirk put the steel into synthpop

The future could never arrive quickly enough for Richard H Kirk, the guiding light behind groundbreaking electronic act Cabaret Voltaire, who has passed away aged 65. Forged amid the brutalist architecture and social tensions of post-industrial Sheffield, Cabaret Voltaire were among the most influential artists of their generation. And of several generations to follow. They were South Yorkshire’s Kraftwerk, restless innovators whose pioneering synthpop paved the way for Throbbing Gristle, New Order, Depeche Mode and the rave scene of the late Eighties.
MUSIC
The Quietus

Reissue Of The Week: Van Der Graaf Generator's The Charisma Years 1970-1978

Van Der Graaf Generator may have been early figureheads of the progressive scene, but their love of noise and chaos marks them out as one of the UK’s greatest avant rock bands. Joe Banks dives deep into their classic era boxset and picks out some key tracks. Among the seemingly...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electronic Music#Ambient Music#Club Music#Emi Music#The Crackdown#Ost#British#Cabs#The Attic Tapes#Nag Nag Nag#Ampex
The Quietus

Rum Music For September Reviewed By Jennifer Lucy Allan

Insect percussions, haunted workouts, hungry shells and phasing saxophones in this month's bumper back-to-school edition surveying sound and music's outer limits and inner spaces. Annea Lockwood, photo by Sam Green. Rum Music is back after a brief summer holiday, so I'm making this back-to-school edition a bumper sized column, with...
MUSIC
The Quietus

Robert Fripp’s Drive To 1981: King Crimson’s Discipline at 40

He had become art rock’s ultimate sideman, but Robert Fripp still had more to prove. Joe Banks charts the maverick guitarist’s progress from spiritual crisis in the 70s to musical reawakening in the 80s. When King Crimson released Discipline, their eighth studio album, on September 22 1981, reactions ranged across...
MUSIC
The Quietus

Hyperspecific: Dance Music For September Reviewed By Jaša Bužinel

Jaša Bužinel calls for new neologisms for describing avant-garde dance music, and reviews new albums and EPs from Air Max '97, Slikback, Simo Cell, DJ Stingray 313, Livity Sound and more. DJ Stingray 313, photo by Marie Staggat. Of all my columns for tQ, this month I had the hardest...
THEATER & DANCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Literary Hub

“Poetry is telegrams of the human soul”: Watch a rare video interview with Richard Brautigan.

Today marks the 37th anniversary of the death of Richard Brautigan, imaginative poet, novelist, and short story writer, best known for his novel Trout Fishing in America. Despite his fame and to his embarrassment, Brautigan was never treated with the same seriousness as some of his peers; he couldn’t shake off his association with hippiedom and playfulness. When he got drunk at a party and insulted his friend, the novelist Thomas McGuane, McGuane responded, “You’re nothing but a pet rock . . . a hula hoop.” In 1972, Brautigan moved to Bolinas, California and retreated from public view, rarely lecturing and refusing to be interviewed. But in this interview with a Swiss TV station, taped one year before his suicide, Brautigan with relish leans into the serious author persona he never got to stateside. He discusses the purpose of poetry; the role of reality vs. fantasy in his work; his visits to Japan. Brautigan on living in the age of information: “I love the future.”
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Financial Times

Cult Shop: the irreverent genius of House of Voltaire

Get a shot of weekend inspiration with the best in life, arts and culture. Delivered every Saturday morning. In 2010, Studio Voltaire, the not-for-profit exhibition and studio space in Clapham, south London, opened a fundraising festive pop-up shop. A success from the outset, it saw a raft of celebrated artists contribute not just special prints but limited-edition tree decorations, tea towels, blankets, T-shirts and quirky, irreverent knick-knacks. Queues went around the block.
SMALL BUSINESS
The Quietus

PREMIERE: Martha Skye Murphy Shares New Single 'Stuck'

Hotly-tipped London multi-disciplinarian Martha Skye Murphy has shared her latest single 'Stuck' exclusively with tQ. Homepage photo by Ceidra Moon Murphy. London musician Martha Skye Murphy has shared her latest single 'Stuck' exclusively with tQ. You can hear the elegant, slow-burning track above. Says Murphy of the new track: "Stuck...
MUSIC
The Quietus

The Strange (Parallel) World Of… Miles Davis

Daniel Spicer investigates one of the greatest musical legacies of the 20th century and presents ten of his lesser-known records that paint an alternative history of jazz. Miles Davis died, aged 65, on September 28, 1991. Thirty years on, the trumpeter’s bright, dangerous flame is still undimmed in the public imagination. He remains one of the most revered and influential artists of all time.
MUSIC
Variety

Jack White Plays Blazing Live Sets to Celebrate Third Man Records’ London Opening

Jack White made sure the opening of his Third Man Records Store in London over the weekend was a memorable event, playing a special set for an invite-only audience in the store’s Blue Basement performance space before moving outside and rocking neighbors with a short set on artist Damien Hirst’s nearby balcony. White — now sporting blue-dyed hair — drummer Daru Jones and bassist Dominic John Davis reeled off songs like “Dead Leaves and the Dirty Ground,” “Lazaretto” and of course “Seven Nation Army.” See highlights in the video below. Located on Marshall Street in the heart of London’s historic Soho...
MUSIC
nickiswift.com

Inside Mick Jagger's Reaction To The Death Of Charlie Watts

Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts died at age 80 on August 24, per Variety. A number of other musicians paid tribute to Watts after his death, and now, Mick Jagger has joined them. The Rolling Stones frontman was one of the closest people to Watts, and his tribute has Rolling Stones fans in tears. Jagger first tweeted a photo of a smiling Watts on the day of his death, but he's since shared a longer tribute to his late bandmate.
CELEBRITIES
Revolver

Metallica's Kirk Hammett on Witnessing Kurt Cobain, Axl Rose VMAs Clash

Celebrate the 30th anniversary of Metallica's Black Album with Revolver's Fall Issue bundles featuring limited-edition magazines and deluxe prints from photographer Ross Halfin, Baroness' John Baizley and visual artist Eric Wolfe Sahlsten. Order yours now!. Revolver's new Fall 2021 Issue features an in-depth interview with Metallica lead guitarist Kirk Hammett...
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy