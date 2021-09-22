Justified Fascination: Richard H Kirk Of Cabaret Voltaire Interviewed

Did Cabaret Voltaire lose their way when they lost Chris Watson? Far from it, they entered their imperial period... John Doran talks to Richard H Kirk. Recently Mute records released a fine Cabaret Voltaire box set. As far as this writer’s concerned, it’s good enough to make the pupil dilate and the pulse quicken. (It also costs enough to make the wallet flinch - just don’t buy it the same month as the label’s 17 disc Can vinyl box set…) It’s weighty enough to terminally floor a Thomson’s gazelle going at full stretch and well enough packaged to still play afterwards. The band’s three albums from the 1983 - 1985 period, The Crackdown, Micro-Phonies and The Covenant, The Sword And The Arm Of The Lord are included and have been remastered from original tape and are included on vinyl and CD. Likewise, the EP Drinking Gasoline is included in both formats. Also present on CD is a compilation of 12” versions and the previously unreleased instrumental album Earthshaker - the OST to an unrealised film project which contains an awesome reworking of ‘Sensoria’. Last but not least is are the two DVDs, containing a couple of live gigs, the Gasoline In Your Eye film and four promos, as well as a 40 page book.