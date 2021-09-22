CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chinese builder in debt jam says it will make bond payment

By The Associated Press
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBEIJING (AP) — A Chinese real estate developer whose struggle to avoid defaulting on billions of dollars of debt has rattled global markets says it will pay interest due Thursday to bondholders in China but gave no sign of plans to pay on a separate bond abroad. The Chinese government,...

AFP

Evergrande fuels concerns over China's housing bubble

A state crackdown on China's colossal property market has helped send one of its biggest developers to the brink of collapse, and analysts warn the fallout could lead to the bursting of a bubble that has been building for more than two decades. China's property market has been a critical part of the economy, as Beijing's promise to improve people's living standards translated into new homes that in turn fuelled massive construction. Hundreds of millions of middle-class Chinese see property as a key family asset and status symbol. China's housing scene took off after key 1998 market reforms that boosted the private market from employer-designated homes -- rocketing in a breathtaking building boom on the back of rapid urbanisation and wealth accumulation.
REAL ESTATE
The Independent

World Bank cuts Asia growth outlook, calls for virus action

The World Bank on Tuesday cut its economic growth forecast for developing countries in East Asia due to the impact of the coronavirus’s delta variant and called on governments to help the poor and small businesses avoid long-term damage.Excluding China’s unexpectedly strong growth, developing countries in East Asia should grow by 2.5% this year, down from a forecast of 4.4% in April, the Washington-based lender said in a report. It said China the region’s biggest economy, should expand by 8.5%.The region is “suffering a reversal of fortune” after China, Vietnam and other governments contained coronavirus outbreaks last year,...
BUSINESS
AFP

China power cuts hit homes, factories and threaten growth

Goldman Sachs Tuesday lowered its annual economic growth forecast for China as nationwide power cuts hit millions of homes and halted production at factories, including some supplying Apple and Tesla. At least 17 provinces and regions -- accounting for 66 percent of the country's gross domestic product -- have announced some form of power cuts in recent months, mainly targeting heavy industrial users, according to Bloomberg Intelligence. Nearly 60 percent of the Chinese economy is powered by coal, but supply has been disrupted by the pandemic, put under pressure by tough emissions targets and squeezed by a drop in coal imports amid a trade tiff with Australia. Earlier this month, coal prices hit a record high, with restrictions imposed on businesses and homes amid the supply crunch.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Washington Post

Why China Is Facing a Power Crunch and What It Means: QuickTake

A power crunch across China has rippled from factory floors to homes and even traffic lights in some places, leading economists to cut their growth forecasts for the world’s second-largest economy. The shortages mirror tight energy supplies in Europe and elsewhere that have roiled commodity markets, as well. Part of the problem is that the economic rebound after Covid lockdowns has boosted demand, while lower investment by miners and drillers has constrained production. But the crisis in China is partially due to its own environmental agenda, as President Xi Jinping’s vision of de-carbonizing the economy discouraged the burning of coal, a cheap energy source that subsidized its economic growth for decades.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
charlottenews.net

Chinese province orders companies to suspend production

Beijing [China], September 26 (ANI): China's manufacturing hub Zhejiang province has ordered a swath of companies to temporarily halt production as the province struggles to meet its energy consumption targets, a media report said. The order has affected nearly 160 energy-intensive companies, mainly the textile, dyeing and chemical fibre industries,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
bloomberglaw.com

Chinese Developer Says Bank’s Lawsuit Caused Default on Bonds

The Chinese developer Oceanwide Holdings Co. says a lender’s lawsuit caused a unit to default on $215 million of bonds, the latest sign of stress in the Asian’s nation’s property debt amid China Evergrande Group’s woes. A suit brought by the Shanghai branch of. Bank of Beijing Co. . demanding...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Fears of contagion from Chinese builder's debt problems ease

Fears that a Chinese real estate developer’s possible default on multibillion-dollar debts might send shockwaves through global financial markets appeared to ease Thursday as creditors waited to see how much they might recover.Shares of Evergrande Group, one of China’s biggest private sector conglomerates, rose 18% in Hong Kong after the company said it would pay interest to bondholders in China. The company gave no sign whether it would make a payment due Thursday on a separate bond abroad.Evergrande’s struggle has raised fears it might destabilize China’s financial system and set off a global chain reaction. But economists said while...
ECONOMY
Arkansas Online

Chinese builder's woes reverberate

BEIJING -- A Chinese real estate developer whose struggle to avoid defaulting on billions of dollars of debt has rattled global markets says it will pay interest due today to bondholders in China but gave no sign of plans to pay on a separate bond abroad. The Chinese government, meanwhile,...
ECONOMY
Grand Junction Daily Sentinel

Chinese builder’s debt struggle rattles investors

BEIJING — Global investors are watching nervously as one of China’s biggest real estate developers struggles to avoid defaulting on tens of billions of dollars of debt, fueling fears of possible wider shock waves for the financial system. Chinese regulators have yet to say what they might do about Evergrande...
ECONOMY
Reuters

China Evergrande unit will make onshore bond coupon payments on Sept 23

SHANGHAI (Reuters) -China Evergrande Group’s main unit said on Wednesday that it would make a bond interest payment on Sept. 23 after private negotiations with bondholders, as global investors worry over a possible default by China’s No. 2 property developer. In a Shenzhen exchange filing, Hengda Real Estate Group Co...
ECONOMY
newspressnow.com

Shares gain as Evergrande says it will make interest payment

World shares and U.S. futures advanced Wednesday after Chinese developer Evergrande said it intends to make an interest payment on its debt that is due Thursday. Shares rose in Paris, Frankfurt and Shanghai but fell in Tokyo. Markets have been rattled by Evergrande’s struggle to meet debt payments and uncertainty...
STOCKS
Daily Mail

Dow jumps nearly 400 points as investors await Federal Reserve decision and market fears ease after embattled Chinese property giant Evergrande promises to make payment due on $300 billion debt

US stocks rallied on Wednesday morning, opening higher than expected at 87 points and rallying all the way to nearly 400 points as concerns over a default by China's Evergrande eased while investors await policy cues from the Federal Reserve's meeting later today. By mid-morning on Wednesday, the Dow had...
STOCKS
yicaiglobal.com

Chinese Investors to Gain Access to Foreign Debt via Southbound Bond Connect on Sept. 24

(Yicai Global) Sept. 16 -- China will open a bond connect channel on Sept. 24 to help mainland-based investors trade offshore debt via Hong Kong. Launching the Southbound Bond Connect with the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region should improve the institutional arrangements for the two-way opening-up of China’s bond market, the People’s Bank of China and the Hong Kong Monetary Authority jointly announced yesterday.
ECONOMY
nystateofpolitics.com

SUNY economist warns no action on debt ceiling could cost regular Americans

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- The political conversations about if and how to suspend the United States debt ceiling are currently being tied to future spending, including upcoming budget and infrastructure package votes. However, SUNY economist Fred Floss believes that in reality, the issues should be separate because the country's debt is...
BUSINESS
9to5Mac

Apple suppliers halt production as China restricts energy use

A crackdown on energy usage in China has seen a number of key Apple suppliers halt production, according to a new report today. One supplier to both Apple and Tesla said that it had been forced to suspend production from Sunday until this coming Friday, while another said it would need to cease production in two cities until the end of the month …
INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

What happens if the U.S. defaults on its debt?

Sept. 30 marks the end of the federal government’s fiscal year, and the deadline for Congress to pass a funding measure. The debt ceiling, which is the amount of money the Treasury Department is authorized to borrow, must be suspended or raised by mid-October, or the U.S. likely will default on its debt.
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

Bitcoin news - live: BTC price tumbles as China central bank launches crackdown on cryptocurrency

After showing signs of recovery following the announcement from China’s central bank that all crypto-related transactions are illegal in the country, the prices of bitcoin and several other cryptocurrencies are sliding down again on Tuesday.While bitcoin showed signs of recovery to its pre-Friday crash levels of $45,000, the cryptocurrency has slid down again in value to about $42,000 in the last 24 hours.The global cryptocurrency market is down by about 4 per cent in the last 24 hours.Several cryptocurrencies, including Ethereum (ether), Cardano (ada), and dogecoin (doge) are down by nearly 3 to 4 per cent compared to their...
MARKETS

