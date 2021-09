The release of Elyon is getting closer, and Kakao Games has opened up pre-reigstration for the game, along with unveiling a few of the rewards for your interest. The pre-registration signup event has already been running for a while but now we know that it will come to an end on October 19th. This matches up with the recent delay to transition over to a free to play model and a changed release date to October 20th. The free rewards for an active email subscription are the Agent Outfit, Dandy Cat Ears Hat, a yellow Parrot mount, and a Star's Blessing item good for 7 days of use. The Star’s Blessing looks to grant bonuses to helpful stuff like item drop rates, hunting EXP, and AP recovery, though the full effects may vary since this is a 7-day starter item bonus.

