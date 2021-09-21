Mental Health Forums

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Hundreds of mental health workers from M Health Fairview have overwhelmingly voted to unionize. On Tuesday, SEIU Healthcare Minnesota announced that 350 psych associates will join its union. Of the workers who voted in the election, 98% voted yes to join the union. According to SEIU Healthcare Minnesota, the main issues the health care workers cite is safety, wages and “having a voice since they are the most patient-facing staff in the mental and behavioral health field.” The mental health workers will join an existing unit at M Health Fairview, which consists of nearly 2,000 workers. Nearly 50,000 health care workers in the state are members of SEIU Healthcare Minnesota. CONGRATULATIONS & WELCOME to 350 Psych Associates at @MHealthFairview who voted overwhelmingly (98% yes!!!!) to join @SEIU Healthcare Minnesota this afternoon! 💪💪💜💜👏👏 Read more: https://t.co/02xRJwV2d1 #1u #careisessential #unionsforall pic.twitter.com/MQSJzxdTmK — SEIU Healthcare Minnesota (@SEIUHCMN) September 28, 2021 More On WCCO.com: Fight Breaks Out At Eastern Carver County School Board Meeting Tootsie Pops Ranked As Most Popular Halloween Candy In Minnesota Deadly, Highly-Contagious Rabbit Disease Detected In Minnesota Wisconsin Man Dies After Car Splits During Crash In Fridley

