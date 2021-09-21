Mental Health Forums

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 2021 CalVCB Mental Health Guideline Changes forum is intended for all mental health providers seeking reimbursements from the California Victim Compensation Board. This forum will review the changes made to the previous Mental Health Guidelines. The forum will review new form requirements for mental health providers and updates to the Treatment Plan and Additional Treatment Plan forms. The forum will cover billing requirements affected by these changes. Please review the 2021 Mental Health Guidelines prior to attending this forum.

victims.ca.gov

