I learnt a new word today. I am sure it was an expletive. It is the sound my Tesla Model 3 makes when you are trying to merge lanes entering the freeway and the BMW next to you won’t let you in. Hard to describe – something like the sound that comes out of a frightened chicken on steroids. I am used to reading gauges and finding plenty of information on the screen, but now I am learning a whole new language of sounds — “Tesla speak,” perhaps.

