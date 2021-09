BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Governor Hogan ordered Maryland flags to half staff to honor the more than 10,000 Marylanders who have died from COVID-19. Emotions run high as faith runs out. “It’s a little frustrating. I think some days are harder than others,” said Stella Dolan. Stella Dolan is an Emergency Room nurse at Ascension St. Agnes Hospital. She said it’s been a challenge watching hospital beds fill up with COVID patients. Most of them refuse to get the vaccine. “I think some days it’s a little hard to see the light at the end of the tunnel when you see the spikes coming in...

