Digital Luxury Fashion

Augmented reality, a.k.a. AR, isn’t just for capturing Pokémon characters anymore. Just ask the folks at Boston Fashion Week, who’ve taken the idea of the virtual festival one step further with the magic of AR and an app called Hoverlay to create a first-of-its-kind, city-wide public art installation. From October 3–9, anyone interested in experiencing work from regional fashion designers, accessory designers, photographers, illustrators, textile artists, fashion schools, historical fashion archives, stylists, hairstylists, makeup artists, models and more as digital images superimposed over various sites around the Hub need only download the free Hoverlay app to get started. Even if you miss something after you receive a notification of where and when it will be available, don’t fret—it will still be up for one to two weeks so “attendees” can interact with it and shoot their own pics and videos right in the app. In addition, in-person events are once again in vogue and set to be announced soon, so check the website for up-to-the-minute information.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 8 DAYS AGO