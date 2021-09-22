Digital Luxury Fashion
Fortnite x Balenciaga is bringing luxury digital fashion to the free-to-play battle royale game and it promises to delight gamers and fashion fans alike. The digital fashion designs take cues from authentic archival looks from the fashion house, including the Unchained Ramirez Outfit, the Shady Doggo Outfit and the Game Knight Outfit. As well as being able to sport full outfits from the label, Fortnite players can find other treasures in the shop such as Balenciaga backpacks, a purse-inspired parasail glider, a pickaxe styled like a sneaker and a special pose for avatars.www.trendhunter.com
