Digital Luxury Fashion

By Laura McQuarrie
TrendHunter.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFortnite x Balenciaga is bringing luxury digital fashion to the free-to-play battle royale game and it promises to delight gamers and fashion fans alike. The digital fashion designs take cues from authentic archival looks from the fashion house, including the Unchained Ramirez Outfit, the Shady Doggo Outfit and the Game Knight Outfit. As well as being able to sport full outfits from the label, Fortnite players can find other treasures in the shop such as Balenciaga backpacks, a purse-inspired parasail glider, a pickaxe styled like a sneaker and a special pose for avatars.

TrendHunter.com

Luxurious Office-Ready Shoes

Sustainable footwear brand Ma'am has a few silhouettes of office-ready shoes that are not only comfortable and highly versatile, but are also breathtakingly gorgeous. The company's most recent design certainly embodies this. Launched as part of Ma'am Shoes' Spring line, the 'Stacey' boasts a custom two-ish inch cylinder heel and a incredibly supportive heel strap. The overall shape of the model is chic and elegant, which allows the heels to be paired with different attire—from jeans and flowy weekend dresses to formal pants and pencil skirts.
APPAREL
WWD

Fashion and Luxury Creative Marketing Agency Shadow Names Three New Partners

Click here to read the full article. Shadow just got bigger.  The creative marketing agency, which works with companies and brands in the fashion, retail, luxury, beauty, travel and consumer goods spaces, has added three new partners to the leadership team, marking the agency’s continued growth. More from WWDMet Gala 2021 Red Carpet: All the LooksPhotos of Billie Eilish's Style EvolutionPhotos of at Timothée Chalamet's Style Evolution Erica Larsen and Jamie D’Attoma are now executive vice presidents and partners, while executive creative director Brian Vaughan will assume the added role of partner.  “After over a decade of moving the business forward alongside us, disrupting...
BUSINESS
TrendHunter.com

Luxury Parisan Hotel Spas

The Cheval Blanc Paris hotel opened its doors, intending to join the ranks of Paris' most notable landmarks. Created by LVMH Hospitality, the new hotel opened in conjunction with the historic 16-year renovation of the La Samaritaine department store. Boasting plush rooms and views of the Seine, the hotel's most...
LIFESTYLE
The Drum

The future of luxury marketing, according to marketers

Luxury marketing has been hit hard by the Covid-19 pandemic. Traditionally relying on high-ticket advertising investments driving customers to high-end retail experiences, luxury brands have had to adapt fast to a world of reduced mobility. This has hastened a shift of ad spend from IRL to social, while luxury brands...
ECONOMY
Footwear News

What Luxury Retailers Are Thinking & How They’re Buying Amid the Return of Fashion Month

For buyers at major department stores and luxury retailers, September is typically a whirlwind month filled with parties, presentations and flights crisscrossing the globe to visit the major fashion capitals. Will 2021 mark a return to an action-packed front row and in-person buying? Executives told FN they certainly hope so. “I’m thrilled about the return of in-person shows,” said Roopal Patel, SVP and fashion director at Saks Fifth Avenue. “This period of virtual presentations and Zoom walkthroughs has really made me appreciate how lucky we are to be able to see the designers’ visions come to life in person.” When FN began...
RETAIL
The Guardian

Fashion + Gallery

Singing the blues: 5 ways to wear denim – in pictures. Jeans and jackets, shorts and skirts... Where would we be without denim? Here are five easy ways to wear this year-round wardrobe classic. We love: Fashion fixes for the week ahead – in pictures. Toga Archives hits H&M, Naomi...
APPAREL
uncrazed.com

Luxury Fashion House Branded Racist Over Sweatpants

Luxury fashion house Balenciaga has released a pair of joggers that have a built boxers above the waistband so they appear to be “sagging” and the internet has a lot to say. The joggers retail for $1190 and selling for £950 in the UK. The “Trompe L’Oeil” joggers mimic the...
RETAIL
inputmag.com

Streetwear legend Nigo will be lead designer for luxury fashion brand Kenzo

Since founding BAPE in 1993, a year before Supreme first opened its doors, Nigo has been one of the most central forces in streetwear. Even though he sold and left the brand he created in 2011, Nigo has remained relevant for nearly 30 years by launching Billionaire Boys Club, Ice Cream, and most recently, Human Made. He’s also spearheaded Uniqlo’s collab-oriented T-shirt line as the creative director of UT, and today’s news marks Nigo’s biggest step out from his own ventures yet.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Gianvito Rossi on the Power of Dressing Up Again & His New Plexi Platform

“Heels push you to be more energetic,” said Gianvito Rossi. “It’s much better to dress up and move around. That will keep you much younger than staying in sneakers or flats.” The Italian designer said yesterday at Milan Fashion Week that a significant fashion moment is underway as the pandemic recovery continues. “Finally we see a great comeback of dressing up again — heels, elegance, a renaissance.” In Rossi’s spring ’22 collection, themed around the concept of a shoe bar, the designer focused on several key styles, including a new platform sandal with a plexi upper, high stiletto heel and sharp pointy...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
bostonguide.com

Fashion Forward

Augmented reality, a.k.a. AR, isn’t just for capturing Pokémon characters anymore. Just ask the folks at Boston Fashion Week, who’ve taken the idea of the virtual festival one step further with the magic of AR and an app called Hoverlay to create a first-of-its-kind, city-wide public art installation. From October 3–9, anyone interested in experiencing work from regional fashion designers, accessory designers, photographers, illustrators, textile artists, fashion schools, historical fashion archives, stylists, hairstylists, makeup artists, models and more as digital images superimposed over various sites around the Hub need only download the free Hoverlay app to get started. Even if you miss something after you receive a notification of where and when it will be available, don’t fret—it will still be up for one to two weeks so “attendees” can interact with it and shoot their own pics and videos right in the app. In addition, in-person events are once again in vogue and set to be announced soon, so check the website for up-to-the-minute information.
BEAUTY & FASHION
TrendHunter.com

Luxury Nylon Gabardine Backpacks

Luxury Italian shoe brand Premiata has annouced the release of the 'Lyn' and 'Booker' -- two new sleek, high-performance backpacks made from premium materials. Expertly combining style, comfort, and durability, Premiata's new backpacks certainly uphold the brand's reputation of Italian excellence in fashion design and manufacturing. Both models take inspiration from traditional travel backpacks and come equipped with fine nylon gabardine with a calfskin finish and leather accessories. In addition, the bags are treated to be entirely waterproof and boast exceptional storage space.
APPAREL
flaunt.com

JORDANLUCA | SS22 Woman LONDON FASHION WEEK

JORDANLUCA SS22 Woman, the collection that launched on September 20 at London Fashion Week, introduces a wearable homage to reinvention, rebirth, and reformation. Picking up on where sexuality and self-destruction overlap explored in SS22 Man, this collection of sculptural flowers titled FLORALS? FOR SPRING? (presented under the pseudonym #izmaylovismylove) sees artist Alexei Izmaylov introduce an alternative Garden of Eden where Adam and two Eves are not weighed down by shame. Izmaylov uses strewn cable ties, knotted climbing rope, meticulously machined components, and mechanical assembly using stainless steel hardware to mesh his signature style with the floral components.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Axios

Digital Designer

Our mission is that “We exist to love and value people by leading a Movement of Change in our Industry, Corporate Cultures and Communities.” You will often find our teammates adopting a class at one of our many schools, challenging each other through virtual fitness challenges or delivering resources to underserved communities in Africa. Yes, we do all of this as a mortgage company. Sound too good to be true? Check us out on our website: www.movement.com.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
Footwear News

Dua Lipa’s Cutout Bodysuit, Stretchy Yoga Pants & Wild Metallic Brogues Make a Case for Bold Style

Dua Lipa is proving that even sportswear may never go out of style. The “Physical” singer posted a photoset on Instagram yesterday that showed her enjoying various moments of her day. For the ensemble, Dua Lipa broke out a monochromatic black look that incorporated a peek-a-boo bodysuit and flared stretch pants; she then accessorized the outfit with an oversized fuzzy leopard-print hat. View this post on Instagram A post shared by DUA LIPA (@dualipa) Shoe-wise, Lipa donned a unique pair of metallic Raf Simons brogues that gave the look an ultimate sporty edge for a nice contrast with the rest of...
YOGA
Twinfinite

Threads of Light Is an Official Destiny 2 Digital Magazine Showing Off the Game’s Best Fashion

Raids are great and all, but look, we all know that fashion is the real endgame in Destiny 2. With so many different gear pieces now available in the game, it’s a lot easier for players to create a truly unique look that makes them stand out from the rest of their fellow Guardians. It’s one thing to be good at a raid, it’s another thing entirely to look good while doing it.
VIDEO GAMES
argonautnews.com

Timeless Fashion

Elie Tahari opens new location at Santa Monica Place. Global fashion brand Elie Tahari has expanded its presence in California with its first Los Angeles location at Santa Monica Place. Located on level one of the shopping center, the company’s second boutique in California will offer special store features in...
LOS ANGELES, CA
TrendHunter.com

Luxury Sporty Timepieces

The GUCCI 25H watch marks the brand's centenary. The new timepiece boasts a sporty elegance. The watch encompasses the brand's rich history with its forward-thinking technicality. Alessandro Michele, the fashion brand's creative director, gave the watch its name after his favorite number, 25. Consumers can shop through the watch's four...
APPAREL

