Ozark upends Joplin girls in softball

Strong pitching and outstanding hitting by Abby Ford on Tuesday powered Ozark to a 4-3 Central Ozark Conference win against host Joplin.

Junior Jordyn Foley struck out 17 batters, while walking two, en route to holding Joplin to five hits.

Ford, a senior, drove in three of the winner's four runs by going 3-for-3 at the plate.

Maria Loum led Joplin hitting , going 1-for-3 and driving in two runs. JHS teammate Abby Lowery knocked in the other run, going 1-for-2.

Jill McDaniel gave up seven hits in going the distance for the Eagles, 11-11, 0-5 in the COC.

Ozark hiked its record to 13-6 (4-1 COC).

Joplin will play at Republic at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.