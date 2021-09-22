CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joplin, MO

Ozark upends Joplin girls in softball

By From Staff Reports
The Joplin Globe
The Joplin Globe
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cBbjN_0c44nVUl00

Strong pitching and outstanding hitting by Abby Ford on Tuesday powered Ozark to a 4-3 Central Ozark Conference win against host Joplin.

Junior Jordyn Foley struck out 17 batters, while walking two, en route to holding Joplin to five hits.

Ford, a senior, drove in three of the winner's four runs by going 3-for-3 at the plate.

Maria Loum led Joplin hitting , going 1-for-3 and driving in two runs. JHS teammate Abby Lowery knocked in the other run, going 1-for-2.

Jill McDaniel gave up seven hits in going the distance for the Eagles, 11-11, 0-5 in the COC.

Ozark hiked its record to 13-6 (4-1 COC).

Joplin will play at Republic at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.

