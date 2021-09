The tough times continue for the Cowboys as they post their first five-game losing streak since 1989 and begin the season 0-5 for the first time since 1978. If there is a bright spot for Killdeer, it has to be the emergence of freshman running back Calvin Dobitz. He posted 188 yards and two touchdowns in this game, continuing to be a focal point of the offense. Sophomore quarterback Gus Bohmbach had 139 yards through the air and 95 on the ground with four total touchdowns. Wide receivers Cayden Neurohr and Dawson Schneider each had a receiving touchdown. Freshman linebacker Noah Jepson led the way with 13 solo tackles on defense. There are some younger players leading the way for the Cowboys, but they are still going through some growing pains as they search for their first win.

FOOTBALL ・ 11 DAYS AGO