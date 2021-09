We weren't expecting great results from Cal-Maine (NASDAQ: CALM) in the calendar third quarter, fiscal first, and we were partly right. The company posted a loss as expected but it was much less than forecast which is good news for those expecting a dividend. Cal-Maine is a high-quality, if erratic, payer of dividends whose policy states that no payment can be made when there is a quarterly loss on the books or even until that loss is made up. That’s how they maintain the fortress balance sheet. What this means for investors is that a dividend is not expected to be issued this quarter or even the next but the fundamental picture is improving and a dividend could come early in 2022. Until then, The company will continue to invest in itself and grow.

MARKETS ・ 22 HOURS AGO