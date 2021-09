Less than 5 percent of the U.S. population accounted for half of healthcare expenditures in 2018, according to a recent study published in JAMA Network Open. For the study, researchers analyzed data collected from the Medical Expenditure Panel Surveys collected between 2001 and 2018. The authors sought to understand how the concentration of healthcare spending in the U.S. changed by population subgroup and expenditure type. The sample included more than 30,000 individuals.

