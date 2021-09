The Gordon Lee Lady Trojans moved to 6-1 on the season with a 25-10, 25-11 win over Chattanooga Valley in Chickamauga on Tuesday. MiKayla Martin had seven aces among her 15 service points for the Lady Trojans. Kaci McDaniel had eight service points and two aces, while Kaighan Cassell added four service points, four kills and four aces. Emma Young finished with three aces, two kills and five service points, and Addison Cagle recorded three service points, three aces and two kills.

