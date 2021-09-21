Obi-Wan Kenobi series: everything we know about the Star Wars prequel show
- Features Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen reprising their prequel trilogy roles. - Ensemble cast includes Joel Edgerton, Kumail Nanjiani, Rupert Friend and Sung Kang. Obi-Wan Kenobi's story will continue in a new series on Disney Plus. A Star Wars miniseries focused on Ewan McGregor's Jedi-in-exile has now finished filming – and while Obi-Wan Kenobi doesn't have an official release date, yet, we're expecting to see the show land in 2022.www.techradar.com
