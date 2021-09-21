CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Obi-Wan Kenobi series: everything we know about the Star Wars prequel show

By Samuel Roberts
TechRadar
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the article- Features Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen reprising their prequel trilogy roles. - Ensemble cast includes Joel Edgerton, Kumail Nanjiani, Rupert Friend and Sung Kang. Obi-Wan Kenobi's story will continue in a new series on Disney Plus. A Star Wars miniseries focused on Ewan McGregor's Jedi-in-exile has now finished filming – and while Obi-Wan Kenobi doesn't have an official release date, yet, we're expecting to see the show land in 2022.

www.techradar.com

Comments / 0

imdb.com

Lucasfilm's Obi-Wan Show Will Feature F9 Star Sung Kang Wielding A Lightsaber

To the surprise of nobody, Disney and Lucasfilm are keeping very quiet about the upcoming "Obi-Wan Kenobi" series. Ewan McGregor had to lie about it for years. They're not going to tell us anything. So, we're left to extrapolate what we can when some poor actors try to say nothing, while saying something, during press junkets. Luckily, Sung Kang recently spilled some tea during an interview. And it's substantial! Relatively speaking. His character, who does not yet have a name, is going to have a lightsaber!
ComicBook

Ewan McGregor Says Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi "Will Not Disappoint" at Emmys

Ewan McGregor says Star Wars spin-off Obi-Wan Kenobi "will not disappoint" after accepting his first Primetime Emmy award during Sunday's ceremony. The Obi-Wan actor, a winner for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie for Halston, teased the making of the live-action Star Wars series by calling it a "different experience" from the George Lucas-directed film trilogy. Obi-Wan reunites McGregor with his two-time Star Wars prequels co-star Hayden Christensen, who reprises his role as Darth Vader for a lightsaber-swinging rematch of the century when the spin-off premieres 2022 on Disney+.
darkhorizons.com

“Obi-Wan Kenobi” Series Filming Wrapped

Following his Emmy win for his work on Netflix’s “Halston,” actor Ewan McGregor spoke with members of the press and was asked how his work on the Disney+ limited series about his “Star Wars” character Obi-Wan Kenobi was going. The actor confirmed that production has wrapped filming and from the...
Den of Geek

Link Tank: Sung Kang Will Weild a Lightsaber in Obi-Wan Kenobi

We’re not sure if he was allowed to say this much, but The Fast Saga star Sung Kang gave us some major clues to who he might be playing in Obi-Wan Kenobi. “Actor Sung Kang revealed to Screen Rant his mysterious character in the upcoming Obi-Wan Kenobi series carries his own lightsaber, lending credence to previous rumors that the Fasts and Furious actor would play a member of the Imperial Inqusitiorius.”
Digital Courier

Ewan McGregor promises that Obi-Wan Kenobi series will deliver

Ewan McGregor has promised his Obi-Wan Kenobi series won’t “disappoint”. The 50-year-old actor is set to reprise his role as the Jedi Master in the upcoming Disney+ series and he had a great time filming the show, which he believes will leave fans satisfied. Thank you for reading!. Please log...
starwarsnewsnet.com

The Resistance Broadcast – Sung Kang Playing a Jedi or Inquisitor in ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’?

Sung Kang revealed his character wields a lightsaber in the upcoming ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ series, the question is will he be a Jedi or an Inquisitor? We discuss that and more including Lawrence Kasdan directing a six-part docuseries on George Lucas and ILM. Our takes on those and all of the latest Star Wars news, plus we brought back your submitted questions in #AskTheResistance!
mxdwn.com

Sung Kang Teases ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ Role

Sung Kang (The Fast & Furious franchise) recently spoke to Screen Rant about his upcoming role in the Obi-Wan Kenobi series, starring Ewan McGregor (Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith) and Hayden Christensen (Jumper). While things have been hush-hush about the upcoming series, Kang revealed details about his role in the series, including revealing that his character will wield a lightsaber.
epicstream.com

Will There Be a Star Wars Episode 10? 2021 Updates and Everything We Know So Far

List & Feature Writer Our need for escapism makes fiction an important part of reality. With so much going on in the world of Star Wars, from upcoming TV shows, whether live-action or animated, and a whole bunch of video games on the horizon, it’s a little too easy to forget about what brought the faraway galaxy to life in the first place – the movies (even if The Mandalorian did save the franchise following the sequel trilogy). For a long time, fans waited for the prequel trilogy, and when that series ended in 2004, speculation on a sequel trilogy began. But it would take a long 11 years before that dream ever came to fruition.
epicstream.com

Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi Star Shares Awesome Wrap Gifts

It has already been confirmed that the Obi-Wan Kenobi series has officially wrapped production. However, it may take some time before we see the first footage from the highly anticipated Star Wars show. In the meantime, Bonnie Piesse is offering a glimpse at the awesome swag she got after the production wrap.
wegotthiscovered.com

Obi-Wan Kenobi Star Celebrates The End Of Shooting With Wrap Gifts

You can tell when production on a high profile project has wrapped when images of the gifts being handed out to the cast and crew end up circulating online. We saw it just the other day with She-Hulk, and now one of Obi-Wan Kenobi‘s returning stars has marked the occasion by revealing the presents they got from Disney and Lucasfilm.
GamesRadar+

The Mandalorian season 3, Obi-Wan Kenobi and Andor will reportedly release on Disney Plus in 2022

The Mandalorian season 3, Obi-Wan Kenobi, and Andor are all reportedly releasing on Disney Plus in 2022. The news comes courtesy of The Hollywood Reporter, tucked into a report about Lucasfilm appointing new PR Head Chris Coxall. In an overview of the studio's upcoming projects, the publication notes that "Lucasfilm's 2022 slate includes the Disney Plus Star Wars series Obi-Wan Kenobi, Andor and The Mandalorian."
