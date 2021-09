MILWAUKEE -- Exactly a month after he last walked off the mound at Busch Stadium, Cardinals fans will get to see Jack Flaherty pitching for the Redbirds. Cardinals manager Mike Shildt had been tight-lipped in recent days about who he’d planned on starting the game that J.A. Happ doesn't during Friday’s split doubleheader at Wrigley Field. Shildt said on Tuesday it was possible that he could use an opener for one of the seven-inning games, but he declined to say who he had in mind.

MLB ・ 6 DAYS AGO