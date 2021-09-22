CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

UPDATE 1-French telecoms firm Iliad to buy UPC Poland in near $1.8 bln deal

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago

(Adds details, background)

PARIS, Sept 22 (Reuters) - French telecoms firm Iliad SA said on Wednesday it had struck a deal with U.S. cable operator Liberty Global Plc to buy Polish fixed internet operator UPC for an enterprise value of 7 billion zlotys ($1.78 billion).

Iliad, which bought Polish mobile operator Play last year, said in July that it had made an indicative offer for the whole of UPC Poland.

“After the purchase of Play end 2020, the acquisition of UPC Poland represents a new step for Iliad in the Polish telecoms market,” Iliad said in a statement.

The group said the combined entity would become the second player in that market with pro-forma revenues of 1.96 billion euros ($2.30 billion) for 2020 and earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation of 697 million euros.

In a separate statement, Liberty Global said the deal is expected to close in the first half of 2022 and generate about $600 million of net cash proceeds after debt repayment.

In July, French tycoon Xavier Niel, the founder and controlling shareholder of Iliad, said he was making a 3.1 billion euro offer to buy the remaining shares in the company and take it private.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

UPDATE 1-UK's Blue Prism agrees to $1.5 bln takeover bid from PE firm Vista

(Adds detail on deal, background) Sept 28 (Reuters) - British software automation company Blue Prism Group agreed on Tuesday to a 1.1 billion pound ($1.50 billion) takeover offer from American private equity firm Vista Equity Partners. The London-listed company, whose customers include automaker Daimler, e-commerce firm eBay and Britain’s NHS,...
BUSINESS
Deadline

Leonardo DiCaprio-Backed Electric Automaker Polestar Valued At $20 Billion In SPAC Deal

Polestar, the electric vehicle company backed by Volvo of Sweden and Leonardo DiCaprio was valued at $20 billion in a SPAC deal that will take it public. The company, founded in 2017 by Volvo Cars and Chinese automotice group Zhejiang Geely Holding, has two cars, Polestar 1 and Polestar 2, currently on roads in Europe, North America and Asia and plans to launch three new models by 2024. Existing investors include Volvo Car Group, Geely and actor and activist DiCaprio. The company Monday announced plans to merger with a SPAC, or special purpose acquisition company, Gores Guggenheim, formed by the Gores Group...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Upc Poland#Iliad Sa#Liberty Global Plc#French#Polish
Reuters

Japan's Jera to buy 27% stake in Aboitiz Power for $1.6 bln

Sept 27 (Reuters) - Jera Co Inc will buy a 27% stake in Philippines' Aboitiz Power Corp (AP.PS) from its parent Aboitiz Equity Ventures (AEV.PS) and other related entities for $1.58 billion, the Japanese power generation firm said on Monday. The company said it was exploring several areas of collaboration...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
telecoms.com

Iliad to pay less than expected for UPC Poland

Iliad has hammered out a €1.5 billion deal for UPC Poland, which is slightly less than it offered to pay when it first made overtures to parent company Liberty Global in the summer. The expansionist French telco announced that its Polish subsidiary Play, acquired as recently as last year, will...
BUSINESS
thefastmode.com

Liberty Global to Sell UPC Poland to Iliad’s Play

Liberty Global this week announced it has reached a definitive agreement to sell 100% of its operations in Poland to iliad S.A.’s Polish mobile subsidiary Play. At June 30, 2021, our networks in Poland passed 3.7 million homes and served 1.5 million customers who subscribed to 1.3 million broadband, 1.4 million video, and over 600,000 telephony services. Liberty Global has agreed to sell UPC Poland for a total enterprise value of PLN 7.0 billion ($1.8 billion) subject to customary debt and working capital adjustments at completion.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
Economy
Reuters

UPDATE 1-Ancala Partners wins auction to buy UK waste management firm Augean

(Adds details on financing, background, share move) Sept 23 (Reuters) - Investment manager Ancala Partners outbid Morgan Stanley Infrastructure (MSI) in a rare auction to buy Augean for 390 million pounds ($532 million), ending a month-long takeover battle for the UK-based waste management firm. London-based Ancala’s sweetened 372 pence-per-share offer...
BUSINESS
Light Reading

Iliad bolsters Polish Play with UPC buy

The billionaire entrepreneur Xavier Niel has agreed to another deal that will enable the Iliad group to create a new fixed-mobile telecoms player in a major European market. Currently engaged in buying up all shares he does not own in Iliad, with the aim of taking the group private, Niel has also found time to secure a further acquisition in Poland.
BUSINESS
mobileworldlive.com

Iliad makes $1.8B play to boost Polish presence

Iliad Group looked to solidify its presence in Poland through a deal to acquire fixed provider UPC Poland from Liberty Global in a deal worth PLN7 billion ($1.8 billion), adding to its acquisition of mobile operator Play in 2020. The French company stated if the UPC Poland deal is successful,...
BUSINESS
pymnts

Entrust Inks Deal To Buy Card Issuance Firm Antelop Solutions

Secure payments and data protection company Entrust announced in a Wednesday (Sept. 22) press release the acquisition of Paris-based FinTech company Antelop Solutions. The deal is expected to close within the next few weeks, according to the announcement. The company did not disclose the purchase price or any financial information...
BUSINESS
crowdfundinsider.com

Open Banking Firm Yapily Enters French Market

Yapily says it has already developed considerable capabilities in the French market. With 100% PSD2 connectivity, Yapily covers more than 85% of French bank accounts, enabling banks, Fintech firms and other financial firms to embed open banking features within their products and services. At least one customer, Berlin-based Vivid, is already using Yapily to connect to bank accounts in France. Yapily has opened an office and hired a team to support its expansion.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Berlin to buy 15,000 flats for 2.46 bln euros - city senator

BERLIN, Sept 17 (Reuters) - German residential rental companies Vonovia and Deutsche Wohnen are selling almost 15,000 apartments to Berlin for 2.46 billion euros ($2.90 billion), the city state’s finance senator Matthias Kollatz said on Friday. The acquisition comes nine days before elections in the German capital, where housing shortages...
WORLD
Reuters

UPDATE 1-Thoughtworks valued at over $8.8 bln in market debut as shares jump

(Adds IPO pricing, background) Sept 15 (Reuters) - Shares of Thoughtworks Inc, which helps firms digitize their operations, rose nearly 24% in their Nasdaq debut on Wednesday, valuing the company at about $8.84 billion. The software consultancy company’s stock opened at $26, compared with its initial public offering price of...
STOCKS
Reuters

Reuters

190K+
Followers
214K+
Post
103M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy