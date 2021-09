1-Eastern (9-0) Last week’s ranking: No. 1. This week’s breakdown: Eastern keeps hanging on this season, finding ways to win close games. The Vikings still have a lot to prove, but one thing you have to give Eastern credit for is its grit. It’s not always graceful, but this squad does anything it takes to win. Eastern just beat Gloucester Tech in overtime to stay undefeated. The Vikings have now won 24 straight games. Jolie Brancaccio scored a goal and sent out an assist in that tight win over Gloucester Tech. There are some big games coming up for Eastern and the Vikings will be ready to leave it all on the field once again.

SOCCER ・ 7 HOURS AGO