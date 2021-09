Hate to break it to you but the UK had a trade deal before brexit and a very powerful voice in shaping the laws and the trade within Europe. If a British company wanted to sell to one in France it was as simple as shipping the thing to that other place. Now trading with Europe involves customs and borders and complex red tape and all that bullshit. Tens of thousands of British companies are going to the wall because it's much easier for a French company to buy from a Germany company than deal with delays and all that crap.

INDUSTRY ・ 3 DAYS AGO