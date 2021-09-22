Augusta County residents hold candlelight vigil for Khaleesi Cuthriell
VERONA — A group of around 30 people gathered at the Augusta County Government Center on Tuesday evening to mourn the loss of three-year-old Khaleesi Cuthriell. The county Sheriff’s Office confirmed the death of Khaleesi on Tuesday afternoon, stating their investigation concluded the child died in the care of Travis Brown and Candi Royer. Amanda Arey, Khaleesi’s mother and an inmate at Middle River Regional Jail, placed the child in Royer’s care shortly before she was incarcerated.newsvirginian.com
