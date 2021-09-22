CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Augusta County, VA

Augusta County residents hold candlelight vigil for Khaleesi Cuthriell

By Ben Craft
News-Virginian
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVERONA — A group of around 30 people gathered at the Augusta County Government Center on Tuesday evening to mourn the loss of three-year-old Khaleesi Cuthriell. The county Sheriff’s Office confirmed the death of Khaleesi on Tuesday afternoon, stating their investigation concluded the child died in the care of Travis Brown and Candi Royer. Amanda Arey, Khaleesi’s mother and an inmate at Middle River Regional Jail, placed the child in Royer’s care shortly before she was incarcerated.

newsvirginian.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Society
Augusta County, VA
Government
City
Verona, VA
State
Pennsylvania State
Verona, VA
Crime & Safety
Local
Virginia Government
County
Augusta County, VA
Augusta County, VA
Crime & Safety
Augusta County, VA
Society
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
Verona, VA
Government
City
Waynesboro, VA
NBC News

Biden cancels Chicago trip amid tensions over legislative agenda

President Joe Biden canceled his trip to Chicago this week and stay in Washington to haggle with lawmakers over the administration's two large legislative priorities, a White House official told NBC News on Tuesday. “In meetings and calls over the weekend and through today, President Biden has been engaging with...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Government#Candles#Candlelight Vigil#The Sheriff S Office
The Associated Press

Britney Spears hearing may mean freedom from court or father

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Judge Brenda Penny has been the calm eye of the storm surrounding Britney Spears and the conservatorship that controls her life. The Los Angeles Superior Court Judge has thus far been able to act more as a caretaker than a dictator in the case, but at a potentially pivotal hearing on Wednesday afternoon, she will be pressed to make major decisions on whether to keep Spears’ father on as her conservator, or whether to end the conservatorship altogether.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy