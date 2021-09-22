Netizens are in awe at Suzy's beauty & slim figure after seeing her recent Instagram update

Suzy gathered interest with her beauty and slim figure through her recent Instagram photos. On September 21 KST, Suzy uploaded photos of herself wearing Dior's winter collection on her personal Instagram. In the photos, Suzy poses in three different ways, as she shows her full body fashion look. Soon after she posted, netizens couldn't help but notice Suzy's outstanding beauty and very slim figure. One netizen wrote on an online community forum, "I always thought she was slim in the prettiest way. But I now realize that to be slim in a pretty way on TV, you have to be this skinny. This is motivating me to go on a diet."