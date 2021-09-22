CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Netizens are in awe at Suzy's beauty & slim figure after seeing her recent Instagram update

By jieun-im
allkpop.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSuzy gathered interest with her beauty and slim figure through her recent Instagram photos. On September 21 KST, Suzy uploaded photos of herself wearing Dior's winter collection on her personal Instagram. In the photos, Suzy poses in three different ways, as she shows her full body fashion look. Soon after she posted, netizens couldn't help but notice Suzy's outstanding beauty and very slim figure. One netizen wrote on an online community forum, "I always thought she was slim in the prettiest way. But I now realize that to be slim in a pretty way on TV, you have to be this skinny. This is motivating me to go on a diet."

www.allkpop.com

Comments / 0

Related
allkpop.com

Big Bang's T.O.P gets playful with fans in more Instagram updates

Big Bang's T.O.P has decided to treat fans to even more fun Instagram updates!. Earlier this week, fans were ecstatic after T.O.P showed off his new hair style via SNS, raising speculations about Big Bang's comeback. Then, on September 21, T.O.P uploaded a more close-up selfie, revealing his silvery blonde...
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Here's the Real Reason Britney Spears Just Deactivated Her Instagram

Watch: Britney Spears Deactivates Her Instagram Account. Sorry, this page isn't available. Yep, Britney Spears just deactivated her Instagram account, and it already feels like the crowd is saying 'Gimme more.'. As the pop star grapples with her "abusive" conservatorship, fans have been relying on her steady stream of cryptic...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Netizens#Nation
allkpop.com

E'LAST make a dramatic impression with cinematic 2nd MV teaser for 'Dark Dream'

E'LAST is only days away from their latest comeback!. On September 27 KST, the E Entertainment rookie boy group unveiled their second music video teaser for "Dark Dream" the title track off of their single album of the same name. For the clip, the group combines their princely visuals with a dramatic setting and stunning orchestral background music, likely giving fans a taste of what they will hear when the full single drops.
CELEBRITIES
allkpop.com

BLACKPINK's Jennie and actress Jung Ho Yeon show off their adorable friendship

BLACKPINK's Jennie and actress Jung Ho Yeon showed off their adorable friendship. On September 27th KST, the model-turned-actress updated her Instagram with an adorable picture with the BLACKPINK member. Jung Ho Yeon and Jennie are seen smiling at the set of the Netflix original series 'Squid Game'. It was reported...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Hello Magazine

Katy Perry debuts dramatic new hair in daring thigh-split dress

Katy Perry turned up the heat on Instagram this week as she celebrated some good news with fans. The 36-year-old singer posed for two striking photos wearing a soft pink gown that featured a daring thigh-high split. WATCH: Katy Perry pushes baby Daisy in her pram. What's more, she showcased...
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

King Yella Apologizes To Cardi B After Lying About Sleeping With Her

Over three years after he claimed to have slept with Cardi B, King Yella has finally turned to his Instagram page to issue a public apology to the “Bodak Yellow” rapper. He posted a throwback photo of the two hanging out in what appears to be a hotel room with a heartfelt caption.
CELEBRITIES
Bossip

Joie Chavis Claps Her Birthday Cakes At ‘Club Love’ Soiree Hosted By Boo-Daddy Diddy As Bow Wow Seemingly Confirms Their Hook-Up

The sassy Libra lit up the room for a "Club Love" celebration in videos that have now surfaced online. Joie seemingly got the complete "Club Love" experience with Diddy's signature red light decor and his assortment of liquor brands he promotes in the background. The backdrop looked similar to the red-lit pool party he had this past summer, with Yung Miami being his special guest.
CELEBRITIES
allkpop.com

BTS's V left fans breathless with his covers in the new 'RUN BTS' episode

During the new RUN BTS episode that aired on Tuesday, September 28, fans gushed over BTS V's outstanding raw live vocal. V bewitched everyone with his warm, rich, soulful voice, covering 취중진담 (Drunken Truth) by Exhibition also called "my tipsy confession" and "Coward" by Buzz. Calling it "V's lower register...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy