The Greene County Board of Supervisors met Monday in regular session. During open forum, the Board discussed damage on the courthouse roof. Gary Goodwin of Goodwin and Son Painting of Jefferson, who has been contracted before for courthouse roof repairs, told the Board he believes crows have penetrated the foam roof and pecked holes into the building. He estimated $3,000-$5,000 to repair the holes and seal them before the winter season. He also talked about various preventative measures that could be taken to keep crows from attacking the roof in the future. The Board decided to go ahead with the repairs and may look at preventative measures in the future.

GREENE COUNTY, IA ・ 4 HOURS AGO