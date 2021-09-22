Local leaders demanding answers for constant power outages in the Santa Cruz mountains

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — Power problems hit the Santa Cruz Mountain again on Tuesday. Customers are worried and wondering when they’ll lose power again. Local leaders like Santa Cruz supervisor Bruce McPherson, calling on the giant power company for answers. He said, ”Their power outages are out for hours if not days and we're not talking 10 to 20 people, we're talking thousands at a time. This new fast strip power outage that they've been talking about, obviously it's not working. I mean a squirrel can set off the whole valley.”