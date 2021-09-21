Helen Ilene Fattig, formerly of Cozad, passed away Friday, September 3, 2021 at Rockport, Texas at the age of 85. Ilene was born to Merle and Helen (Kelley) Stackhouse on March 10, 1936 in Maxwell, Ne. Ilene began school in Maxwell NE, but when her father got a job as a farm hand in Cozad, the family moved. Ilene married Carl Schmeeckle in 1954. To this union four children -Cindy, Connie, Pam and Michael were born. They later divorced. She Moved to North Platte in 1972, working at the 6th Street Bakery, and then became employed at the Hub Bar. In the early 80’s she met the love of her life, Gary Fattig. In the mid nineties, they purchased an RV, and went to work for Rod Donner at the Mid State Aviation as an aerial pilot. Ilene was also closer to her children and loved to help them in their busy lives. She loved to help her daughter Pam at PJ’s Restaurant in Cozad. Her time on the Schneider farm was always dear to her as they worked the cattle, going for parts for equipment, helping with harvest. She loved her family and most important was spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. After Gary retired from aerial spraying, Gary and Ilene would come to Cozad during the summer months and help the family, then travel in the winter months in the warmer southern states. Ilene would continue to almost daily call to check on her family and the weather. She would call the local weather numerous times throughout the day to check and see if there would be imminent weather where her family was! In 2006 Gary and Ilene purchased property and built a home in Rockport, Texas. Ilene and Gary continued to travel and met many great friends along the way, which they continue to stay in touch with all over the United States. Ilene and Gary deeply loved their Rockport home and neighbors in the “hood”. She was preceded in death by her parents; sister Rhonda Stackhouse; two brothers, Robert “Bob” and Roger Stackhouse; many aunts and uncles that meant so much to her.