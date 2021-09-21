CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rockport, TX

Fattig

By Editorials
Rockport Pilot
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHelen Ilene Fattig, formerly of Cozad, passed away Friday, September 3, 2021 at Rockport, Texas at the age of 85. Ilene was born to Merle and Helen (Kelley) Stackhouse on March 10, 1936 in Maxwell, Ne. Ilene began school in Maxwell NE, but when her father got a job as a farm hand in Cozad, the family moved. Ilene married Carl Schmeeckle in 1954. To this union four children -Cindy, Connie, Pam and Michael were born. They later divorced. She Moved to North Platte in 1972, working at the 6th Street Bakery, and then became employed at the Hub Bar. In the early 80’s she met the love of her life, Gary Fattig. In the mid nineties, they purchased an RV, and went to work for Rod Donner at the Mid State Aviation as an aerial pilot. Ilene was also closer to her children and loved to help them in their busy lives. She loved to help her daughter Pam at PJ’s Restaurant in Cozad. Her time on the Schneider farm was always dear to her as they worked the cattle, going for parts for equipment, helping with harvest. She loved her family and most important was spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. After Gary retired from aerial spraying, Gary and Ilene would come to Cozad during the summer months and help the family, then travel in the winter months in the warmer southern states. Ilene would continue to almost daily call to check on her family and the weather. She would call the local weather numerous times throughout the day to check and see if there would be imminent weather where her family was! In 2006 Gary and Ilene purchased property and built a home in Rockport, Texas. Ilene and Gary continued to travel and met many great friends along the way, which they continue to stay in touch with all over the United States. Ilene and Gary deeply loved their Rockport home and neighbors in the “hood”. She was preceded in death by her parents; sister Rhonda Stackhouse; two brothers, Robert “Bob” and Roger Stackhouse; many aunts and uncles that meant so much to her.

www.rockportpilot.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Rockport, TX
City
Irene, TX
Local
Texas Obituaries
Rockport, TX
Obituaries
City
Paris, TX
ABC News

North Korea says hypersonic missile made 1st test flight

SEOUL, South Korea -- North Korea said Wednesday that it successfully tested a new hypersonic missile it implied was being developed as nuclear capable, as it continues to expand its military capabilities and pressure Washington and Seoul over long-stalled negotiations over its nuclear weapons. The missile test early Tuesday was...
MILITARY
NBC News

House braces for infrastructure vote that progressive Democrats vow to block

WASHINGTON — The House is bracing for a much-anticipated vote on a major infrastructure bill that doesn't appear to have the support it needs to pass. Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., told reporters Wednesday that she wants it to pass Thursday, but she left wiggle room to delay the vote. The legislation, which passed the Senate last month, is opposed by scores of progressive Democratic lawmakers, who say they want progress on legislation to bolster the social safety net, called Build Back Better, to come first.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Reuters

Hawaii's Kilauea volcano erupting in 'full swing' - USGS

Sept 30 (Reuters) - Hawaii's Kīlauea volcano was erupting in "full swing" late on Wednesday, the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) said, with local media reporting that the eruption posed no immediate danger to residents. "What was once a cooling lava lake is now a new fissure eruption," USGS Volcanoes said...
ENVIRONMENT
Reuters

Nazi war crimes suspect, 96, flees ahead of trial

BERLIN, Sept 30 (Reuters) - A 96-year-old German woman fled ahead of the opening on Thursday of her trial on charges of aiding and abetting mass murder in a Nazi concentration camp during World War Two, a court spokesperson said. Irmgard Furchner is accused of having contributed as an 18-year-old...
EUROPE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Maxwell Ne#Cindy Lrb#Sc#Tx 78382#Plainview Cemetery#Berryman Funeral Home#Tribute Store

Comments / 0

Community Policy