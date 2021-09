It never hurts when a hitter in the sport of volleyball grows a couple of inches over the summer. That is exactly what happened to Tallmadge junior outside hitter Zoe Rensel. “Zoe is about 5-foot-10 now, and that’s always a good thing at the net,” Blue Devils head coach Jim Maloof said. “It’s nice to have her ability to put away the ball, but another benefit is at the net when you have those tight balls, you know she’s going to be a strong presence up there and that she’s going to come out on top.

13 DAYS AGO