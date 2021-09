Last night’s win was very satisfying, at least to me. It was just so nice to see John Means pitching like a boss. Tonight will be a little different. Chris Ellis is having some arm fatigue, so Brandon Hyde has designated tonight a bullpen game. Conner Greene will be making the start but I don’t expect we’ll see him for longer than two innings. I expect we’ll also see Thomas Eshelman tonight. He was called up a few days ago and hasn’t made an appearance yet. He’s also capable of pitching multiple innings, though in his latest stint at Norfolk he was more of a one-inning guy.

MLB ・ 7 DAYS AGO