Several non-league football teams in England have opted or been forced to postpone their midweek encounters due to the fuel shortage throughout the country.Motorists have been panic-buying petrol and diesel at stations, leading to closures in some cases and restricted sales in others.And with funds already tight in the lower reaches of the game, some clubs have chosen to delay their fixtures in the coming days, with the supply chain issues expected to ease off across the next 48 hours or so, according to the president of the AA.That means weekend games should remain in place, where several sides will...

SOCCER ・ 1 DAY AGO