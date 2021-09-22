Engadine Cancels All Sports Practices, Games Until Oct. 4 Due to COVID-19 Concerns

ENGADINE – The Engadine Consolidated School Board of Education announced in a Facebook post on Tuesday night that they voted to immediately start virtual at-home instruction for all 9th-12th grade students due to the rise of COVID-19 transmission within the high school.

The board also voted to suspend all sports practices, games and activities while in-person learning in the highs school is on pause until Monday, Oct. 4.

As a result, Engadine’s football team will forfeit its next two contests, including Friday night’s game against Brimley and next Saturday’s game against Bear Lake.

Volleyball will forfeit its next match with Brimley set for Thursday, Sept. 23.