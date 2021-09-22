CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Engadine, MI

Engadine Cancels All Sports Practices, Games Until Oct. 4 Due to COVID-19 Concerns

By Joey DeBerardino
MISportsNow
MISportsNow
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sDU7o_0c44Zn0B00

ENGADINE – The Engadine Consolidated School Board of Education announced in a Facebook post on Tuesday night that they voted to immediately start virtual at-home instruction for all 9th-12th grade students due to the rise of COVID-19 transmission within the high school.

The board also voted to suspend all sports practices, games and activities while in-person learning in the highs school is on pause until Monday, Oct. 4.

As a result, Engadine’s football team will forfeit its next two contests, including Friday night’s game against Brimley and next Saturday’s game against Bear Lake.

Volleyball will forfeit its next match with Brimley set for Thursday, Sept. 23.

Comments / 0

Related
MISportsNow

Engadine Resumes Fall Sports Schedule

ENGADINE – Following the Engadine Consolidated School Board of Education’s decision last Tuesday to suspend all sports practices, games and activities due to a rise in COVID-19 transmissions, the board voted Sunday night to resume fall sports activities immediately. While the school district decided to continue its fall sports schedule,...
ENGADINE, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bear Lake, MI
City
Engadine, MI
Local
Michigan Health
Local
Michigan Sports
City
Superior Township, MI
Local
Michigan Education
City
Lake, MI
City
Brimley, MI
Local
Michigan Coronavirus
MISportsNow

MISportsNow Top Plays – Week of 9/20-9/26

It’s the midway point of the high school fall sports season and this past week there were some great matchups and highlights in boys soccer, volleyball and football. Here are the MISportsNow Top Plays from week five. Here’s our top five:. 5. Gladwin goalie Ashton Imm makes a great save...
SOCCER
MISportsNow

Six Area Teams Ranked in Latest 2021 MIHSSCA State Poll

The fifth Michigan High School Soccer Coaches Association boys soccer rankings of the 2021 season have been released. These rankings are based solely on the MHSAA’s Michigan Power Rankings. Division 1. 1. New Baltimore Anchor Bay (13-0-0) 2. Berkley (14-0-2) 3. Okemos (11-0-2) 4. Troy (10-0-3) 5. Clarkston (8-1-1) 6....
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
MISportsNow

Ferris State Shuts Out Davenport, Remains Undefeated

BIG RAPIDS – Ferris State hosted GLIAC opponent Davenport in a non-league contest and kept its undefeated season alive with a 38-0 shutout win in Saturday’s homecoming game at Top Taggart Field. The Bulldogs, who are ranked second nationally in Division 2, scored 14 points late in the second quarter...
BIG RAPIDS, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Volleyball
MISportsNow

Newberry Slips Past Rudyard, Moves to 4-1

RUDYARD – Newberry improved to 4-1 overall with a 34-28 league win over Rudyard on Friday. The Bulldogs (4-1, 3-1 Great Lakes East) held a 7-0 lead after a quarter, with the two teams tied at 14-14 at the half. Rudyard travels to Munising next Friday while Newberry (4-1, 3-1...
RUDYARD TOWNSHIP, MI
MISportsNow

Cadillac Shuts Out Gaylord, Moves to 4-1

CADILLAC – Cadillac ran its record to 4-1 with a 22-0 win over Gaylord on Friday. The Vikings (4-1, 2-1 Big North) held a 6-0 lead after the opening quarter and 13-0 at the half. Cadillac is on the road at Traverse City Central next Friday while Gaylord (2-3, 1-2...
CADILLAC, MI
MISportsNow

Red Wings Continue Training Camp with Annual Red and White Game

TRAVERSE CITY – The Detroit Red Wings continued their training camp with the annual Red and White Game at Centre Ice Arena in Traverse City Sunday afternoon. Free agent signing Mitchell Stephens scored first to put the Red Team in the lead 1-0. White Team responded moments later with a...
NHL
MISportsNow

Beal City Rolls Over Evart, Takes Control of Highland

BEAL CITY – Division 8 eighth-ranked Beal City took over sole possession of first place in the Highland Conference with a 55-20 win over Division 7 honorable mention Evart in our Sports Overtime Game of the Week on Friday. The Aggies (4-1, 4-0 Highland) led 14-0 after a quarter and...
FOOTBALL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
MISportsNow

Soo Eagles Adjust Schedule Due to Border Restrictions

SAULT STE. MARIE — The Soo Eagles are still planning on having a hockey season this year, but they will have to wait longer to host any teams in their conference. With the current border restrictions with Canada, the Eagles cannot host any conference games. They are the only team in their league not located in Canada.
NHL
MISportsNow

D5 No. 4 Kingsley Holds off Grayling, Stays Perfect

KINGSLEY – Division 5 fourth-ranked Kingsley held on for a 24-20 win over Grayling in NMFL Legends play Friday. The Vikings (3-2, 1-2 NMFL Legends) led 6-0 after a quarter but trailed 8-6 at the half. Kingsley (5-0, 3-0 NMFL Legends) plays host to Cheboygan next Friday while Grayling welcomes...
KINGSLEY, MI
MISportsNow

Reed City Tops Big Rapids by 15

BIG RAPIDS – Reed City collected its fourth straight win with a 22-7 victory over Big Rapids on Friday. The Coyotes (4-1, 4-0 CSAA Gold) led 6-0 after the first quarter and 14-0 at the half. Big Rapids (3-2, 3-1 CSAA Gold) travels to Chippewa Hills while Reed City plays...
REED CITY, MI
MISportsNow

Top 5 Area Games: Week 5

Week 5 of the 2021 high school football season in northern Michigan features a pair of great games in the Highland Conference and a Saturday matinee in Traverse City that pits two undefeated teams. Friday, Sept. 24. D7 HM Evart (4-0, 3-0 Highland) at D8 No. 8 Beal City (3-1,...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
MISportsNow

McBain Rolls Past Rival Lake City

LAKE CITY – McBain cruised to a 48-22 win over rival Lake City in Highland Conference play Friday. The Ramblers (3-2, 3-1 Highland) took a 14-0 lead to the second quarter and led 26-8 at the half. McBain travels to Evart next Friday while Lake City (3-2, 2-2 Highland) welcomes...
LAKE CITY, MI
MISportsNow

MISportsNow

Traverse City, MI
178
Followers
1K+
Post
17K+
Views
ABOUT

MISportsNow is Northern Michigan’s home for exclusive coverage of high school and college athletics. Featuring original video, stories and photo galleries as well as scores and schedules, MISportsNow.com is Northern Michigan’s go-to spot for up-to-date coverage of more than 100 high schools – from Isabella County to the Eastern U.P. MISportsNow gives fans and student-athletes the unique opportunity to interact with the 9&10 News and Local 32 sports team by sharing video, photos and story ideas.

 https://www.misportsnow.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy