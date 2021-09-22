CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New London, TX

West Rusk special 37 jersey honors New London history

By Sevrin Lavenstein
KLTV
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWEST RUSK, Texas (KLTV) - Football players usually have a preferred number, but in West Rusk, there’s one jersey that can’t be given out before the season. The number 37 is reserved as a special honor to commemorate the year 1937 and the infamous school explosion at the New London school. If you are unfamiliar with the tragedy, it’s the reason that natural gas today has a smell. You care read the background of the explosion here.

www.kltv.com

