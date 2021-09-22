Wrapping things up nicely

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleTo find the best burritos in San Francisco, you have to go to the Mission District, a historic Latin American neighborhood known for its vibrant culture and food. There are many places there to get a good burrito, but La Taqueria, which won a James Beard Award in 2017, is a favorite. Miguel Jara, who emigrated to the United States from Mexico, opened the restaurant in 1973 because he missed the cuisine of his home country. Mission burritos are known for their giant size and are packed with a hearty serving of meat, beans, salsa verde, pico de gallo, cheese, avocado and sour cream. No garnish is necessary, but the aluminum foil wrapper is required: No real Mission burrito is served without it.

