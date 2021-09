State legislators from both parties delivered a needed victory for vulnerable young Texans by making a $90 million investment this summer in the state's foster care system. This investment will arrive at a critical moment. A combination of factors including funding shortfalls and the challenges of finding foster families during a global health pandemic caused the availability of foster homes in Texas to decrease over the past year. Children and youth removed from their birth families due to maltreatment are, as a result, experiencing a slower path to permanent homes, whether that be with their birth families, with members of their extended families or adoptive families. All too often these children are having to stay in state office buildings and other settings that were never meant to be homes for them.

