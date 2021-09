Mortgage Connect has promoted Meghan Jones-Rolla (pictured), previously general counsel, to chief operating officer of servicing and capital markets. With 10 years of industry experience, Jones-Rolla will lead the company’s default title, document solutions, and capital markets divisions. She will work closely with Brian Frye, president of servicing and capital markets. Jones-Rolla will also be in charge of the growth and product development of the servicing and capital markets channels, operational execution, strategy, and client relations.

ECONOMY ・ 2 DAYS AGO