Higher Sodium Intake May Be Tied to Worse Migraine Outcomes
A higher 24-hour urine sodium level is positively associated with worse migraine headache outcomes, according to a study published online in the British Journal of Nutrition. Arman Arab, from the Isfahan University of Medical Sciences in Iran, and colleagues examined the relationship between 24-hour urine sodium and potassium intakes and clinical findings of migraine among 262 participants (mean age, 36.1 years; mean body mass index, 25.6 kg/m2).www.docwirenews.com
