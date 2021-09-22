CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

School district mourns death of teacher with COVID-19 - 11:00 p.m.

wymt.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article‘Mama I got shot,’ grieving mother recalls dying son’s final words. The mother of a teen shot and killed by a drive-by shooter at his bus stop Wednesday morning prayed with community supporters 12 hours later. Updated: 11 hours ago. Local legend in Havelock. 'Mama I got shot': Grieving mother...

www.wymt.com

Comments / 0

Related
TheDailyBeast

Mom and Teachers Say They’re Proud of Girl Who Flipped Bird at School Anti-Mask Protesters

When 14-year-old Fiona Downey arrived at her Vermont high school last Friday, she was so exasperated by the sight of a mob of grown adults protesting against mask-wearing on campus that she had no choice but to flip the bird. The photo of the teen raising a finger at the anti-maskers from inside her school bus inevitably went viral—and now her mom and teachers have spoken about how proud they are. Meagan Downey told the Vermont alt-weekly Seven Days: “This has been particularly hard on adolescents... They’re coming of age, they’re old enough to see what’s happening, but they don’t have a lot of control. I think in that moment, my daughter did have control over what she could do with her hand, and she chose to use it.” Seven Days reported that a teacher at Champlain Valley Union High School also told Fiona they were proud of her, and Fiona said she’s enjoyed going viral. “People have offered to buy me creemees,” she said. “Someone else offered to buy me shoes. And people offered to give me scholarships—which, like, I’m fine with that. Love a scholarship.”
PROTESTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19
CBS Philly

No Cause Of Death Yet For COVID-Positive Student Who Died Unexpectedly, Camden County School Says

CAMDEN COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) — Health officials have not yet determined a cause of death yet for a Camden County 7th grader who was COVID positive at the time of her passing. Amelia Perry, who attended William G. Rohrer Middle School, died at the hospital after a brief illness, according to a letter sent Friday by Robert Fisicaro, the superintendent for Haddon Township School District. In a follow-up release on Saturday, Fisicaro said the Camden Department of Health confirmed the child was COVID positive at the time of her death. The investigation into the cause and her health are still underway. “If you experience any COVID compatible symptoms, please stay home and contact a medical professional for more information. Our region is currently in the orange/high category for COVID infections. To minimize the spread of COVID, everyone is encouraged to monitor themselves for signs of illness every day,” Fisicaro said in Saturday’s letter. The district is making counselors available for emotional support and grief counseling.
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
KRGV

Community mourns Mercedes ISD teacher who died of COVID-19

What was supposed to be the start of a new school year for Pedro “Peter” Segura turned into the fight of his life. The father, brother and beloved math teacher at Sgt. William G. Harrell Middle School lost his life to COVID-19 on Friday. "Things took a turn in late...
MERCEDES, TX
WEKU

COVID-19 Responsible For The Loss Of A 15 Year Old Student In Lexington

Fayette County Public Schools has lost its first student to COVID-19. Schools Superintendent Demetrus Liggins confirmed the death Thursday of 15-year-old Christopher “CJ” Gordon Junior, who attended The Learning Center. Liggins said Gordon was, quote, “a kind, thoughtful young man with a bright future ahead of him, and we join his family in mourning his tragic death.” A team of grief counselors from across the school district went to The Learning Center to support students and staff as they absorbed the news.
LEXINGTON, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
The Decatur Daily

Decatur school system mourns death of Oak Park third grade teacher Amanda McCurry

Amanda McCurry, a longtime third grade teacher at Oak Park Elementary School, died Friday night, according to Decatur City Schools. A news release from the school system said McCurry was passionate about education and youth sports. She also served as an AHSAA volleyball official. She was 43, according to her Facebook page.
DECATUR, AL
WKYT 27

Lee County Schools mourning loss of third employee to COVID-19

BEATTYVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lee County Schools employee has died of COVID-19. Superintendent Sarah Wasson confirmed to WKYT that Rhonda Estes had died. “We are grieving her loss and this is extremely difficult,” said Wasson. Estes was a counselor at Lee County Elementary School and was in her 35th...
BEATTYVILLE, KY
Chicago Public Radio

Chicago Public Schools Mom Dies After Her Child Is Exposed To COVID-19 At School

A mother with children at a West Side elementary school died after one of her children was exposed to COVID-19 at school and was told to quarantine. The girl contracted COVID-19, as did her two siblings and her mother, Shenitha “Angel” Curry, said Curry’s sister, Jasyma Johnson. Johnson said she believes her sister contracted the virus from her children. Curry, 47, died Thursday.
CHICAGO, IL
WKYT 27

WATCH | Lee County Schools mourning loss of third employee to COVID-19

WATCH | FCPS announces ‘Test to Stay in School’ pilot program. Fayette County Public Schools has announced a new pilot program to handle some COVID-19 exposure situations. WATCH | Beshear gives COVID-19 update as many hospitals remain overwhelmed. Updated: 16 hours ago. Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on...
FAYETTE COUNTY, KY
WAAY-TV

Decatur City Schools mourning sudden loss of beloved teacher

A long-time third-grade teacher at Oak Park Elementary School died suddenly on Friday night, Decatur City Schools announced. Amanda McCurry also served as an Alabama High School Athletic Association volleyball official. A cause of death was not announced. School officials described McCurry as a beloved member of the family. “As...
HIGH SCHOOL
orangeobserver.com

Windermere High School mourns death of student

Madison “Maddy” Trover died unexpectedly Saturday, Sept. 25. She was 17. The Windermere High School community is mourning the death of one of its students. Madison “Maddy” Trover, 17, died unexpectedly Saturday, Sept. 25. Maddy’s aunt, Kelly Trover DiGiovanni, has set up a GoFundMe fundraiser to cover funeral and memorial...
WINDERMERE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy