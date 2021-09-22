CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Richmond, MA

Bizarre Reason Why This Man Said He Fired Shots Outside Hotel Window

By Hopkins
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A man was arrested early Saturday morning after he allegedly fired gunshots outside his hotel window. But it's the utterly strange and confusing reason he gave authorities why he fired that's really made this a story. The 55-year-old is facing a whole slew of charges at this time, but the man seems convinced he saw something out there that made him reach for his gun. You guess you could say, he wants to believe.

wrrv.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Man Goes to Jail After Allegedly Underpaying For a Mountain Dew

Are we overreacting here just a bit? A man could be facing up to seven years behind bars after he being accused of theft. So, what was it that he stole that's causing such a big deal? A car? No. Try a 20 ounce bottle of Mountain Dew soda from a convenience store. Why is the man in such hot water over something so trivial?
RETAIL
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Poughkeepsie, NY
3K+
Followers
6K+
Post
564K+
Views
ABOUT

92.7 & 96.9 WRRV plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Poughkeepsie, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy